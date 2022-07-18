Silver City, New Mexico – The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Araceli V. Torrez. Torrez is a 17-year-old Hispanic female, 5'1" tall, 138 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen in the late evening on July 17, 2022, near Chavez Lane in Silver City, NM. Torrez was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a green tank top shirt, green Adidas brand shoes, and carrying a backpack. Her whereabouts and destination are not known.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Araceli V. Torrez is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Silver City at (575) 382-2500 option 1 or dial 911.
UPDATE: CANCEL MISSING JUVENILE RUNAWAY ADVISORY- Silver City, NM – Araceli V. Torrez has been located and is safe
- Category: Front Page News Front Page News
- Published: 18 July 2022 18 July 2022
