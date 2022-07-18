Grant County Commissioners heard county reports.

[Editor's Note: This is the second of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session, July 12, and regular meeting on July 14, 2022.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola gave the first county report at the Grant County Commission work session on July 12, 2022.

Andazola noted that three new officers were in training, and five officers had completed the classroom training and were in on-the-job-training. He had also offered a position to an applicant. "As of yesterday, we were fully staffed."

He said the population the day of the meeting was 96, with 96 people the average for the month of May, but on June 30, the population was 94. "We had one position come down with Covid, but today we are all clear. We have 27 participating in the RISE program, with 15 in the facility and 12 getting services in the community. The RISE budget has been approved, and we will move forward with applying for the JUST Health program for the care coordinator position. We will be providing Narcan training for the magistrate courts, and we will develop a long-term plan for IT in the facility. We are also working on a five-year plan for the facility. I will meet with the Silver City Police Department and Silver City Fire Department, EMS and the county emergency manager on an emergency plan for the Detention facility. We continue to update our policies and procedures. We are also working on a proof of practice for the year, which we need for accreditation."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked about the population and what the facility was built for.

Andazola said it is built for 95, but the facility has seen as many as 102-103, which overcrowds the jail. "The RISE program does help. We are using it as an alternative. It helps inmates become part of the community again. At least two or three graduates of the program have gone to college. Several have started businesses. Four or five prisoners have been sent to state prison after court orders. We have up to six pending murder trial inmates."

Ponce said: "I would love for the commissioners to have the statistics on the RISE program for those who have been kept out of jail and stayed out of jail. What are you looking at for IT?"

Andazola said the facility is doing over its computer systems and phone systems. "We are developing a plan for the computers and radios. We want to rotate purchasing new computers, so we don't have to buy them all at the same time. We are also wanting to develop a network and better security."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if the policies and personnel procedures are the same as the county policies.

"Most of the county policies have a separate policy for leave," Andazola replied. "But ours is different because we are open 24/7. We are also union, so we follow the union contract."

Randy Hernandez, planning director, gave the next report. "We are preparing recommendations and conducting public input meetings on the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan). We received the Colonias notice of award pending readiness to proceed with Little Walnut Phase 1 improvements. We are working with the legal counsel to address the different options to abandon Bald Knoll Road. I will bring them back to the commission. We are also working on a land exchange with Freeport-McMoRan for a land exchange in North Hurley. Legal counsel is helping us determine next steps. I was approached by (District 3) Commissioner (Alicia) Edwards and Stream Dynamics on county roads collaboration on a River Stewardship Grant application for addressing roads and drainage near watersheds. Future projects include a New Mexico Regional Recreation Center/Quality of Life grant with the Department of Finance and Authority on creating new or expanding recreation facilities. The deadline is Aug. 12, 2022. We identified two projects—the Gila Community Center and Bataan Memorial Park. We submitted on July 11, for the second tranche of the American Rescue Plan Act, about $2.6 million. We hope to receive that within the coming weeks. We have two more ICIP meetings, here and in Mimbres, with the submission due Aug. 18."

Ponce said he has been getting emails about recreation in the Cliff-Gila area.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he, along with Hernandez and Southwest New Mexico Council of Government Executive Director Priscilla Lucero had met with about 40 people at the ICIP meeting in Gila. "Almost all of them were in favor of building a new community center. The group is growing into a larger group working toward a new community center. They are drawing up plans to get more funding for the park, too, with tennis and pickleball courts."

Hernandez noted he had received a document with 286 signatures in favor of a new center in Gila.

"Since Mr. McMaster is still in the audience, I want him to know that the county is working on a job description for a full-time code enforcement officer," Edwards said. "At the last meeting, we did pass an ordinance to address trash buildings."

Browne asked what further input Hernandez wanted on the recreation grant.

Ponce noted that the final meeting in July, normally a work session, will also be a special meeting to pass the budget in time to be submitted to the state.

Browne asked about tiers in the recreation grant application. Hernandez said there are three tiers, and he expects the Gila Community Center to be in the top tier. "They did their homework and have cost estimates. We'll collaborate with (Facilities and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor) Jason (Lockett) on the estimates."

Browne said he felt the county should not submit two projects in the top tier.

Hernandez said the county can submit for a plan, design, engineerin and construction, as well as furnishing grant.

Salas said he would like to plant a seed. "The Mimbres area has nothing in the way of a community center, other than the privately owned Roundup Lodge. They have no park. Maybe we can fund a cooperative with them on improvements on the Roundup Lodge? And how do we get an estimate for what we want to do at Bataan? I would like to see ballpark figures, for say, the bathroom improvements."

Hernandez said the engineers on contract with the county could give cost estimates.

Salas noted the county has $500,000 right now for Bataan. "We need to use it wisely. Do we have enough to complete the project or is it possible to use ARPA funding?"

Hernandez said as far as he knew, the county had no official estimates. "Once we have a plan, we can look at the funding we have and what we can get for the quality of life grant."

Salas asked if it was possible to cooperate with the Roundup Lodge.

"I think the county would have to own the facility, the structure," Hernandez replied.

Ponce said he would like to see the item on the agenda to address in discussion.

Hernandez asked that the feedback on the ICIP also be on the agenda. July 26 is the last commissioner meeting in July.

