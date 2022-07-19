By Roger Lanse

On Monday, July 4, 2022, at about 2:40 p.m., a Santa Clara Police Department officer was dispatched to Viola Stone Park as damage had been reported in the restrooms. According to an XCPD incident report, the officer found shattered glass on the floor from the mirrors in the women's restroom and the two sinks and three toilets plugged with brown paper towels from the dispenser which had been pulled off the wall. The water had been left running in the sinks causing large amounts of water on the floor as well.

The men's restroom did not escape the vandals' viciousness as the officer found a broken mirror and the sink and toilet plugged with brown paper towels.

The town's maintenance supervisor estimated the damage as under $1,000 but couldn't be sure.

While investigating an alarm call the next day, a citizen alerted the officer to two security cameras located on the east bank of Cameron Creek, the report said. The officer secured those cameras and when walking into Viola Stone Park the officer determined the cameras had been torn from their mountings located on the top of the restroom building. A third empty camera mount was also discovered but not the camera.

The alarm was determined to be coming from a small excavator being used to reconstruct the bridge on Maple Street. Officers found a piece of "caution" tape wrapped around a control knob with a rock placed to depress the horn button,

Officers plan to follow-up to obtain any video footage the cameras may contain.