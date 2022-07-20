By Roger Lanse

A Bayard Police Department officer was dispatched to Budge Street – Space 4 on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., in reference to a stabbing call. When the officer arrived at the address, a BPD incident report stated, the officer found a 30-year-old male witness assisting the 29-year-old, Silver City victim. The report stated the victim had several lacerations to his hands, fingers, arms, head, and ear, including an arterial bleed to his left shoulder and a puncture wound near his left shoulder blade area.

According to the report, the victim stated that Derek Collier, 40, of Pinos Altos, had stabbed him, saying he was going to kill the victim and also Collier's 36-year-old former girlfriend, who the victim told police was with him now. The stabbing occurred in the bathroom of the girlfriend's house on Budge Street – Space 11. Blood and broken glass were found inside and outside the bathroom where the victim had jumped out the window breaking it.

After several search warrants were served in reference to this incident, a 'Bayonet Steel Blade,' about 18 inches long with blood on it, was found on top of the roof.

Officers learned from an interview with the (former) girlfriend that Collier asked her to say the victim had raped her and that was the reason for the incident. Officers stated they heard the female tell an officer that the victim had raped her.

Collier was located by GPS due to the ankle monitor he was in, monitored by Adult Probation and Parole. He was placed under arrest by Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies for an adult probation hold and transported to the Grant County Detention Center, charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. According to GCDC staff, Collier remains in custody on a no-bond hold.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported a doctor said the victim was going to survive but had multiple lacerations and injuries including, a potion of his ear was torn off, a collapsed lung, and a partially amputated finger that was re-attached.

Assistance was also provided to BPD by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 6th Judicial District Attorney's Office, and the Santa Clara Police Department.