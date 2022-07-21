By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held their board meeting June 27, 2022. The board norms were read before roll call. The norms consist of five rules the board strives to adhere to during the meeting. They are listed as actively listen to all perspectives, respond to concerns and questions as a unified board, professionalism expected, assume positive intent, and be positive and responsive. President Ralph "Toy" Sepulveda called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance Frank Cordova, Gilbert Guadiana and Serena Murillo. Canuto Molina did not attend. The pledge of allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place. Superintendent Jeff Spaletta also attended.

The board approved the meeting agenda with a few changes. Two items on the agenda got moved to the beginning—educator fellow Amber Romero, and the attorney presentation.

Amber Romero from Las Cruces Educator Fellow Program gave the board a PowerPoint presentation. She explained this program to be two years and managed by the New Mexico Public Education Department. The program strives to improve the teacher to student ratio by putting teacher assistants in the classroom. The persons being sought for these positions would be people seeking degrees in education. The program gives teachers the needed resources and assistants the ability to learn from the best. The board had a few questions for Romero. Murillo asked if the teachers would receive a stipend for mentoring the student and Romero said no. Spaletta had advocated for the program.

Spaletta introduced the board to the new executive assistant Jennifer Exten.

Greg Salinas with McCall Parkhurst & Horton L.L.P. addressed the board concerning unspent 2017 bonds that needed to be addressed. They have five years to be spent and need to have a least a plan by the coming December. The board approved the engagement of law firm as special tax council with respect to the use of bond proceeds. Currently the plan for the funds will be applied to a new gym for Central Elementary.

The board approved the meeting minutes for June 6 and 13, 2022.

The board approved changes to all the individual handbooks presented, some with minor changes. Each handbook presented to the board had the changes highlighted. The school handbooks had changes in reference to Covid procedures and all addressed search-and-seizure. They also went over and approved handbooks for substitutes and athletic coaches.

The board approved the proposal letter for Central Elementary. The cost to the school would be 25 percent, $8,075 plus any extra and they expect some extra. Guadiana thanked Spaletta for getting all the figures needed to make the decision.

The board approved the pre-K budget that the finance committee had approved.

The board approved the bills presented by Terry Holguin, chief of finance. Guadiana had questions about why some of the reports were in different formats. Holguin explained that some documents provided support to the others making them different reports and different formats. Guadiana went on to go through many of the expenses and asked for clarification.

The board approved the vehicle disposition list with questions. The procedure was explained, and statues given for the procedures. Questions concerning how the procedures took place and if they had been followed. There seemed to be disagreements to procedures.

Joyce Barela gave a presentation on the status of the Central Elementary Gym. They don't have the funds needed to do the original project. The plan now is to resize the building. It originally would have been 6120 square feet and now will be 3266 square feet. They will be breaking ground in October and be finished June 2023. Barela gave an update on the playgrounds and had pictures of each one.to show the board She explained some projects had been done and some were being done in phases.

The past superintendent, Dee Marquez, has leave calculations that need to be addressed. Spaletta said if any discussion would be needed it had to be held during executive session. Guadiana started to discuss the calculations. He explained that sufficient documentation would be needed to make the right decision. Murillo had questions about dates. Spaletta reminded them it would need to be discussed during executive session.

Mike Stone from Stone and McGee joined the meeting. He let the board know the state auditors asked for some changes. He said the changes were made and they just need the release letter. At that point there would be a five-day waiting period before it becomes public record. Stone said they should have it by next meeting.

Public input on agenda items.

Guadiana came back on the vehicle disposition issue. He went on to have some issue about what had been sold and to whom. He questioned how the transaction took place. He said there had been no public notice of disposition. He questioned if it had been advertised like it should have been.

A special recognition award was given to Joyce Barela for being the interim superintendent last year.

The issue of an Equity Council was brought up to the board. Each district must have one made of fifteen members from several groups. This requirement came into being after the Yazzie - Martinez suit last year.

Deana Davis, human resources gave the board a presentation on working hours. The board had previously asked to have everyone's work hours audited. Guadiana pointed out that the contracts didn't show hours or days of work. Davis pointed out many different areas and, in the end, said everyone had been working the hours they had contracted to. Davis said that some office personnel would have overtime and Spaletta added in they are salary so there would not be overtime. He added that everyone had been working the 40 hours a week. Guadiana thanked them and said he had his faith restored.

The board addressed the situation of so many different attorneys on retainer. Murillo said maybe they could look at all of them and see where they could consolidate. Much discussion took place and disappointment of how much money has been spent for attorneys. Some discussion came to current legal issues and why nothing could be done currently to change. Spaletta agreed to do the research of which attorneys did what and the cost of each one.

The state fire marshal and local fire marshal came to the school to discuss the noncompliance stemming from the inspection on June 4 and 23, 2022. Spaletta said they would be working to resolve this as soon as possible. He said he had been told many of the issues had been going on for years. Maintenance can't handle it all so contractors will be contracted to fill in. The board received a 35-page report to substantiate the repairs. Murillo said she was concerned that these went back to 2018. Guadiana said just another area "we were led to believe we were in compliance" and that they had not been in compliance. He did add in that they are moving in the right direction and thanked Spaletta for his work resolving the issues.

Spaletta gave the board a packet concerning Vector Safe Schools. He explained the training would bring them to compliance with HB 128 and help with insurance expenses. He told the board it could all be done online and covered health issues, bullying and sexual harassment. The requirement came from a sexual and misconduct case in Española. The total hours would be about five-and-a-half.

Some people on the board have received calls about the public use of the Cobre track. The board discussed the problems with leaving it open to the public like people taking their dogs on the track and then not cleaning up after them. Cordova said they had agreed to open it to the public but had problems with dogs and 4-wheelers. At a point the coaches made the decision to close it. Murillo suggested a special entrance so bikes and 4-wheelers could not come in, also some signs about pets might help. She pointed out she drives to Silver every day to walk on their track. Cordova pointed out they had signs. Guadiana said people would police themselves and he pointed out several other things but, in the end, said the public should be able to use it. Murillo reminded the board of the board norms. The discussion continued for some time

Spaletta asked that the board finish their board evaluation. Members seemed to have confusion on what the evaluation had been about. The board didn't know if they evaluate themselves, the whole board, or each other. Spaletta asked them about doing the training with the New Mexico School Board Association. It would be a virtual training on how to help the board improve its processes and governance. He provided the board with a class description. Murillo said it would be a good step for improvement.

NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) policy updating is still in process.

Superintendents' reports

Aaron Lewis president of the teacher's union will have proposals for new contracts soon.

Spaletta gave the board of list of all the projects currently. A lot of discussion went on for some time around the list and Guadiana said he needed better clarification on some areas.

Spaletta told the board that the finance committee would be meeting on the salary schedule, and he would provide them with it at the next meeting.

Spaletta gave the board a short rundown on summer fest July 30, 2022 and said they would have 30-40 volunteers.

They currently have fundraisers for the schools, and both are food-related.

Spaletta said they would have a draft of their strategic plan by the end of August for the board.

Deana Davis, human resource director, gave a short presentation concerning the job fair she attended in Las Cruces on June 23 and said she had gotten 25 applications and felt it had gone well. Guadiana said he thought that the new fellow's program should be advertised with a special look at the universities to find candidates because it would be a great opportunity.

Public input none currently

