Grant County Commissioners heard a review of the regular meeting agenda and made decisions at the regular meeting. They also gave commissioner reports, mostly at the work session.

[Editor's Note: This is the sixth and final of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session, July 12, and regular meeting on July 14, 2022.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After presentations at the work session on July 12, 2022, Grant County commissioners performed their usual review of the regular meeting agenda.

Financial Director Linda Vasquez presented the financial reports. The first was the fourth quarter financial report. She reported a cash balance in the General Fund of $4.3 million, with investments of $10.8 million, revenues of $15.5 million, transfers out of $4.1 million, expenditures of $10.1 million, leaving a balance of $16.4 million, a required reserve of $2.5 million, leaving an adjusted balance of $13.8 million. "We collected 15 percent above the budget, and we spent 89 percent of the budgeted funds."

The report on the Road Department Fund showed a cash balance of $509,332, no investments, revenues of $1.024 million and transfers in of $170,000, with expenditures of $1.7 million, leaving a balance of $468,337, a required reserve of $148,598.20, leaving an adjusted balance of $319,738.88. "We collected 10.56 percent above budgeted and expended 90 percent of the budgeted funds."

The Detention Center Fund had a cash balance of $280,604, with no investments, revenues of $924,818.27, transfers in of $2.4 million, expenditures of $3.6 million, leaving a balance of $1,056.96, and no required reserve, leaving an adjusted balance of $1,056.96.

Vasquez noted that the county is now on the new budget year, so "these numbers will not change."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the adjusted amount without investments is carried over.

"Yes, it does, and it includes the PILT (federal payment in lieu of taxes) which came in before the end of the fiscal year," Vasquez said. "Our gross receipts tax revenue was 140 percent above what we budgeted. Some of it comes from the internet sales tax, and it goes to the state, and some is distributed back to the originating zip code."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said with the 88062 and 88023 post offices, people have post office boxes. "Where does the county fit into this? I live in the county, but I have a PO box. The distribution leaves some of us out."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said it shows how much leakage there is that should be collected in Grant County.

Interim County Manager Randy Villa noted that when "you look at the volunteer fire departments, their money all goes through the 88062-post office zip code. "How much is the county losing on a daily basis?"

"If we develop a pot of money and put in a lot of zip codes," Ponce asked, "how many people are continuing to order over the internet?"

Vasquez then presented the expenditure report for June 17-July 7.

Expenditures totaled $3,257,299.37, including two payrolls for $488,618.36. Extraordinary expenses above $10,000 are included in the PDF table below:

Browne asked about the engineering services of $140,000.

Planning and Community Development Director, previously procurement officer, Randy Hernandez explained it was for Bandoni Road. "It took longer than expected because of issues with a redesign because of a landowner who would not give an easement. But the extra was covered by Department of Transportation funding."

To another question, Vasquez said the county is the fiscal agent for EMS (emergency medical services).

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the expenditures

Under agreements, the first one addressed the Department of Finance and Administration Local Government Division Enhanced 911 Act grant program. It is an annual program.

Commissioners approved it at the regular meeting.

The following two agreements were sub-grant agreements with 1) Consuelo Paul in the amount of $63,389.40; and 2) with Kristina Ozzello in the amount of $49,275.20, both as authorized under the NM Behavioral Health Service Division fiscal year 2023 RISE grant agreement.

At the work session, Edwards said the challenge on sub-awards is the reporting to hold them accountable. "What is the plan?"

Hernandez said: "They do intend to report on the services rendered. RISE requires statistical reporting, which is captured on the invoices. We are in the third year and the reporting has evolved. This is still a pilot program. The state wanted the statistics before fully funding the program."

Commissioners approved the two sub-grant agreements at the regular meeting.

Under resolutions, the first addressed a resolution and order to approve the request of SunZia Transmission LLC to use certain roads in Grant County and other items. Hernandez noted the county had already done an agreement. "SunZia is asking to use Separ and Gage roads from I-10 to Separ. It allows them to expand and maintain the roads to county standards."

Browne asked if that would make it more difficult for the county to maintain them, and Hernandez said it should enhance the roads and make it easier to maintain them.

Commissioners approved the resolution at the regular meeting.

The next resolution would be county support for the continued efforts of the construction and operation of the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project.

John Strang of SunZia said: "We are asking for another resolution. The BLM has been holding public meetings and has issued a draft EIS (environmental impact statement) advising a new route that will take us off of the parts of the northern end of this project in the northern part of the state. Some of the changes in the northern end are due to landowner requests. Some want it on their property; others don't. We are in good shape in the southwest and are hoping for a record of decision by April 2023. The construction will begin, and we should have line 1 in operation by 2025. Yes, we will work with your Road Department. If we widen it and you want it back to narrow, we will do it at our cost. The line crosses 20 miles of the panhandle of Grant County running from Separ to Hachita. Nothing has changed with the landowners in Grant County. We hope one of our lines can be a benefit to the renewable energy efforts in the area. SunZia is not in competition with any other transmission line. We need transmission lines in southwest New Mexico."

In answer to a question, he said the first line will be a DC line and can double the capacity. "If we can get the first line in play, we can get a push on the second line. The first line will be used by Pattern Energy. We're not sure who will use the second line."

Commissioners approved the resolution of support.

The next resolution addressed the budget adjustment requests amending the fiscal year 2022 approved budget.

Browne asked about the transfer of $6,000 to the farm and range line. "What is the cause of the deficit?"

Vasquez explained that $5,000 of the APHIS (animal and plant health inspection service) was allocated to the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District.

Browne said: "We asked about the Taylor Grazing Act and were told Wildlife Services was fully covered by the receipts."

Vasquez said it used to be fully covered, but not now. "I would recommend that if we recontract with APHIS that we stipulate that we will pay what we receive and not until it is received."

Browne said he was unaware that there had been a deficit.

Commissioners approved the BAR at the regular meeting.

The final resolution was to accept the final quarter financial report ending June 20, 2022. Commissioners approved it at the regular meeting.

During commissioner reports at the work session, Browne said it surprised him that the county had been subsidizing the APHIS Wildlife Services contract. "On a statewide basis, Sen. Martin Heinrich has criticized the APHIS program due to a lack of integrity and accountability. It comes from a former APHIS New Mexico director who became a whistleblower, and he asserts that reports were lying about Mexican wolves killing cattle. He focused on that issue. We have focused on accountability. The former director after his accusations was demoted and he sued. His position was restored, but he was shipped out to Guam. This happened during Gov. Susanna Martinez's administration. I continue to be skeptical of renewing Wildlife Services."

Browne said he also wanted to address the question of homelessness in the county. "Pat Cano submitted a column addressing the SPIN facility in her neighborhood. We have had meetings with business owners in the downtown area and the Big Ditch. I suggested a county task force. I think it should be a county issue. I think SPIN should be away from residential areas and provide transportation for those who stay there. I would like to encourage such a task force. On another issue, I lost my commission phone and want that number transferred to my personal phone. I'll let you know if I do that."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings thanked Detention Center Andazola for his report. "It's great to hear that you are fully staffed and working on policies and procedures, as well as accreditation. Congratulation to Ted Martinez. He mentioned customers. I'm glad we have people in the county who look at their constituents as customers. And what Mr. McMaster presented, I hope we can find solutions to alleviate his concerns. I want us to clean up the messes that lower property values. I was happy to see 40 people at the Cliff-Gila ICIP meeting. I'm glad to see they are working so hard to fulfill their community center needs, and no, we cannot use the exhibit hall at the Fairgrounds as a community center. The old community center has been well used. No wonder it's so beat up. I think Salas' comment about Mimbres having competing wants is worth looking at. And on the homelessness issue, yes, the SPIN house has created issues and a lot of people have concerns. In Salt Lake City, they decided, if they build it, they will come. They saw busloads of people coming to take advantage of the accommodations. If we built it, my theory is we may be serving more than our community. I'm not sure what the answer is to the problem."

On the APHIS/Wildlife Services issue, he said: "I was aware of the subsidizing, so I was not surprised at the number. But I thought we had fixed the contract, so we wouldn't be subsidizing. A lot of the letters we received against renewing the Wildlife Services contract were not well thought out. They were just repetitive, but I had a letter from a lady who raises bees. Non-lethal methods did not work, but lethal did to keep predators from destroying her hives. There is also the problem of pigeons that nest near swamp coolers and put diseases into the coolers and into the houses or businesses. When we had a bad actor mountain lion at the schools, the kids couldn't go outside. Brandon Jones found the lion and killed it near Pinos Altos. It's not just an issue of livestock depredation."

Edwards said she had been aware of Mr. McMaster's comments. "I've also seen trash houses and squatting. I asked the Sheriff's Office what would happen. He said they would have to have proof that the person did not have permission to be there, and then the Sheriff could go into an eviction process. I, too, appreciate the 30 years of Ted Martinez's service to the county. It struck me positively, too, when he called constituents customers."

On the issue of the Gila Regional Medical Center joint commission survey, Edwards, who serves as chair of the governing board, said the survey was supposed to start that day, but at 7:30 a.m. they canceled. "I read Pat Cano's letter and column. She has a whole plan on how to handle the homeless problem. It's a good plan. I agree that we have to determine not to have services for out-of-towners. Staffing would be a massive problem. We can get structure funding, but we have to be able to find funding for long-term staffing. We need to fully fund a county department for health and human services to address the homeless issue and also the connected substance abuse and mental health issues. We have to have someone to coordinate the issues. On Wildlife Services, I want to recognize the passion on both sides of the issue. We've gotten tons of letters and climate change comes up a lot. Our wildlife is also dealing with climate change, with large fires as a part, drought is a part, and I cannot be the only one with a deer problem. People feed them and give them water. Their natural predators will come to our areas also in search of food and water. As we lose habitat, our wildlife will be searching for relief. All that leads me to the question. What is our plan if we don't have Wildlife Services providing these services? I suspect these challenges will increase due to climate change. What is our plan if we don't have Wildlife Services? Fish and Game will not provide the services. We have to forecast consequences if we don't renew. People will take things into their own hands."

Salas also congratulated Ted Martinez. "He has been an exemplary employee. As for homelessness, I know a lot of people live on Brewer Hill. I see it centered in Silver City, so they should take the focus. I saw homeless camps in Las Cruces. They are too often connected to drug issues and mental health. I think the issue is a focus of Silver City. I don't think it should be us. I haven't seen anything that works well. I also think we should all focus on Wildlife Services. Without their services, I don't want to see police chasing and shooting mountain lions. We live in a beautiful area next to the mountains and near areas where there is wildlife. I see ranching as an industry that provides a lot of jobs. We've done a lot for the mining community. We've put money into tourism. I don't see a problem helping the ranching community. I've been there when they are out shooting lions that were getting their calves. We have a lot of outfitters. The predators get the elk. I don't think the solution is to do away with Wildlife Services."

Ponce said part of his report was going to be a little bit of a rant. "On the homeless issue, I was having conversations with Ms. Cano. She asked me for a task force. I reached out to the Grant County Community Health Council. Wednesday we will have a meeting with our Health and Human Services Coordinator Cassandra Hartley. I think maybe we can provide an advisory board to get ideas. We are working with Ms. Cano. Our county treasurer also lives in the area near the SPIN house. We'll know more what direction we'll take after the Wednesday meeting. I want to announce a Newcomers' event from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Silver City Museum. It will be an opportunity to meet our new neighbors."

Then he began his rant. "The Wildlife Services contract has always been controversial. I respect the decision made at the meeting when I and Commissioner Salas were out and unable to attend due to illness. I appreciate the people reaching out to tell us how they feel about the contract. One of the biggest concerns of not providing the services is the tools we take away from our constituents. Then, we started getting what I'm going to call chain letters. I was disappointed when I would read the first line and knew it was the same things over and over. I wasn't going to read the rest of the same old letters. But one line totally made me change my mind and think maybe we do need to put this back on the agenda. The line before was: 'mountain lions, bobcats, black bears, and coyotes help maintain the balanced nature of the Gila National Forest and elsewhere in the county.' I agree with that. But then this one line right here totally changed my mind. 'Livestock owners should take the responsibility for protecting their own property.' I know there are a lot of responsible livestock owners out there, because they are doing the responsible thing to call Wildlife Services to take care of a problem. When somebody puts something like this in an email that is telling them to take matters into their own hands. I have no doubt that they will take care of their own problem. What I have pushed is that I don't want them to take matters into their own hands. Some wildlife will be killed that shouldn't be killed. When they make a comment like that in an email, do they really care about these creatures and their lives? That's what is disturbing to me. If it's a me against them, don't get me involved into me against them. I was raised better than that. I was elected to be open and to listen to both sides. So, again, this email totally changed my mind. Not to where they wanted to change my mind, but changed my mind to yes, we do need accountability; we do need these services, so people don't take things into their own hands.

"We have these laws passed, and we are satisfied with laws passing that we won't have coyote killing contests, and we celebrate that we did this, he continued. "But what do we do with enforcement. These bills never bring in more law enforcement or bring in more money to be able to do this. While we're sitting here patting ourselves on the back, the only reason we feel good is because we don't see these flyers on social media or in sporting goods stores. But you know what? There's still coyote hunting going on out there. And I'm pretty sure there's still prize money involved. But we're always satisfied when we do something. I like hunting and fishing. What I kill I eat; what I don't eat, I share. Coyote killing isn't for me. Then you put something like this in a letter that people should take responsibility for their own property. How can I sit up here as a person and say I would never do that? If a person says their dog got caught in a trap. how dumb would it be for me to say; 'Well, keep it on a leash.' Take responsibility for your property. These animals running around in the forest need to be protected. So, I look at all this. Part of this is true. We don't have teeth in some laws. We sat here and heard about the red flag law. It was passed, everybody was happy. Not everybody, but people were happy because we got something accomplished. Has anyone looked at the thousands of police officers throughout the state? Do you know how many times that law has been used? Look it up. Last time I looked, it had been used between seven and nine times. That tells me one of two things. It wasn't necessary to put it there or people aren't being held accountable to use it."

"So, my point is to this whole thing," Ponce said. "We have a tool here that does not just go destroy animals but does help our citizens in Grant County. We talk about should these little animals be free. Well, why do we put fences around our gardens? Shouldn't they be free to come in and eat what they want? 'Oh, no, that's different. That's how I feed my family.' What about bears destroying the beehives? I hear about bees and how great they are for the environment. What am I supposed to do, tell them to take care of their own property? Or do I sit up here as a commissioner and try to provide tools for them. They called Game and Fish three times, I believe. Game and Fish is a law enforcement agency. Who do people call? Game and Fish can't help them. They call Wildlife Services. Who do our schools call? Who do our residents call? Who do we call when there were thousands of dollars of damages to a volunteer fire station due to woodpeckers. My point to this is that there is a tool. I'm not saying it's a perfect tool, I'm not saying it's the best tool, but it's a tool we have. I want us to have that tool for people to use. I get passionate about this, because I do not like 'take matters into your own hands.' That's what creates a lot of problems. Some of those who signed the letters, I thought we had a better rapport, so they could call me and talk about the issue. I've had conversations. Mr. Griffin came up here. We discussed maybe having an oversight committee. I talked to Mr. Fajardo and told him he was letting us down. I told him we need better reporting. They are just putting the information into a system. At the end of the day, they print it and send it out. I asked him why the 65 feral cattle that were killed were even on the report. I don't think it needed to be there. People are happy because they are not destroying the forest. But there are still animals out there, but that's not my business. I asked Mr. Fajardo if the report could be better. But if we don't have any reporting, there will be no stats. Out of sight, out of mind. Just like we don't have the stats any more on the coyote killing contests. We lost information. Whether Wildlife Services goes on another agenda, we'll see. For right now, because of what I've read in these letters, I would like to see it put on the agenda, because taking things into your own hands is not the way we should be doing business."

On another point, he noted that at the Town Council meeting that evening, the SPIN transitional house near Sixth Street School was on the agenda. "I know the Silver Schools superintendent is very against that. Maybe you can go to the meeting and give input."

Commissioners moved to go into executive session at the work session. Ponce said it was simply a work session, so no action would be taken.

During commissioner reports at the regular meeting, Edwards had none.

Salas said he would continue to work diligently until Jan.1 [when he will not return as commissioner, as he lost his primary election]. "I want to make sure the trails, Bataan and the hospital are on secure footing. My county service will be coming to an end. I am humbled to have been the servant of the community. This group of commissioners is the best group I've ever worked with."

Browne noted that the July 26 meeting would have a presentation on the Stable Communities project.

Ponce said he had no commissioner report, but there would be an executive session at the special meeting on July 26. "I want to thank everyone for a great discussion on the bond ordinance."

The work session adjourned out of the executive session.

The regular meeting adjourned after commissioner reports.

This concludes the reports on the July 12 work session and July 14 regular session.

For the previous articles, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73119-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071222-part-1; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73149-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071222-part-2; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73208-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071222-part-3; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73227-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071222-and-regular-meeting-071422-part-4; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73245-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071222-and-regular-meeting-071422-part-5 .