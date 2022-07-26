Silver City, NM — On Tuesday, members the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents discussed their evaluation of the university president Dr. Joseph Shepard and rated his performance as exceptional, noting that as a result, a bonus would automatically be awarded.

“This is basically our evaluation of the university as a whole,” Regent Chair Dr. Mary Hotvedt said, reminding the public that the strategic plan is the basis for the evaluation.

“Each of the regents found that Dr. Shepard exceeded our expectations on every level,” board member Dr. Lyndon Haviland said.

Noting that the board’s contract with Dr. Shepard is nearing its end, Hotvedt stated the need to enter into contract negotiations for another four-year contract. Dr. Shepard said he is willing to enter negotiations.

In his report, Dr. Shepard provided fall enrollment projections. “Knocking on the door of 3,500 students would be just fantastic,” he said.

Also during the public meeting, the board approved a list of new degrees and certificates for submission to the state Higher Education Department. The programs included a bachelor’s in communication and thought, an associate in health science education, minors in international commerce and trade as well as finance, and certificates in human resources, geographic information system science, outdoor behavioral health, export-ready, and international commerce and trade.

WNMU Research and Public Service Projects the board approved for fiscal year 2023-24 include funding increases to Mustang Athletics and to the WNMU Schools of Nursing and Education. Other requested appropriations are for instructional television, pharmacy and phlebotomy programs, Mimbres Press of WNMU, Student Success Center, Veterans Center, Rural Public Safety Training Institute and Police Academy, Center of Outdoor Recreation and Education Excellence, and Institute for Health and Human Performance. “All of these together total $9,610,000, close to $10 million,” Riddle said.

Explaining a rock-climbing wall project request, WNMU Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle said construction will be funded by a $9-per-credit-hour fee that is in place for student-specific projects.

The board will meet next on Thursday, September 29.