July 29, 2022, Silver City, NM – Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) announced today that negotiations with New Mexico Oncology and Hematology Consultants (NMOHC) have ended with no agreement. “After a great deal of effort on the part of many of our GRMC team members, along with representatives from New Mexico Oncology and Hematology Consultants (NMOHC), we have been unable to reach an agreement that meets regulatory requirements while meeting the business and structural needs of NMOHC. We are grateful for the willingness of NMOHC to engage with the hospital during this process, and we wish them great success going forward.”, said Marion Thompson, GRMC Chief Executive Officer.
Thompson went on to say, “To continue to meet the critical needs of our patients, we have secured an extension of the agreement with our current providers from the University of New Mexico. This is greatly appreciated and allows us time to develop long term plans to ensure cancer care is provided to patients in Grant County and the surrounding area.”
Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is licensed as a county-owned, not-for-profit, 25-bed Critical Access hospital with a strong commitment to the people served. Investments in technology and certified caregivers provide quality care delivery through a patient-centered approach. It is home to the Gila Regional Cancer Center; the Surgical Center of the Southwest and was rated a 4-Star Quality Care Hospital by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services in 2022