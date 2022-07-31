By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session July 25, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Eddie Flores did not attend.

The board approved the work session agenda.

Director and leader coach, Dr. Gayle Juneau-Butler from Studer Education gave the board a presentation on the school strategic plan. She said putting together the plan had not been just about the future but looking at the past and being aware of the accomplishments of the past. She said 143 people participated in the project. Most of the people who participated had been employees (51), parents and caregivers (48), and students (22). It also included board members, community leaders and administration.

Studer received 135 surveys that they used in the process.

A mission and vision statement had been constructed with all the input. Butler said the plan is ready to implement this August and run to 2027

Diaz asked her how much she would be engaged in the process. Butler said she would be leading it and her involvement and frequency of interaction would be up to the board.

They decided to post the strategic plan for the public and see what feedback they received. The board would be ready for approval at the August board meeting. Butler thanked everyone for their cooperation and ease of making the process happen.

Work session adjourned.

Regular meeting

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the regular board meeting July 25, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The pledge of allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place. Eddie Flores did not attend.

The board approved the minutes from the work session and board meeting June 20, 2022, and finance meeting June 16, 2022.

The board approved the agenda for the meeting.

Information and presentations

Janean Garney, Cliff School principal, gave a proposed graduation date for 2023 of May 19, 2023, at 6:00 pm.

Claudia Smith, Silver High School principal, gave a proposed graduation date for May 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Smith presented the board with a document showing the unintended consequences of the 5.0 GPA being used. At the previous meeting she brought the situation up to the board. The board asked her to bring some documentation. She said the schools intended it as an incentive, but they had seen a negative impact. The document outlined for the board the problems and student examples. It showed students who take dual credits have been hurt by the 5.0, as the university, and all universities use a 4.0. Hawkins asked Smith to slow down the explanations in case the board had questions. A lot of discussion took place on each example provided. All the information included actual student examples to back up the findings. Smith said she didn't feel this had been done intentionally. She outlined two options in the document to solve the problem.

A student's mother Mrs. Beck gave her thoughts on the 5.0 to the board. She said they had made this policy quickly and with little discussion. When they rolled it out, it had not been clear to anyone. She said she had recently heard some students talking about not taking college courses (dual credit) because it would hurt their chances for scholarships.

Diaz said it saddened her that this unintended consequence had happened. The goal had been to push past mediocrity. She went on to explain the thinking behind it and questioned how not to go back to mediocrity. Students that work harder should be rewarded.

Beck commented that the education system needed to be fixed. "My daugher just has a voice, and you have the power, use it wisely." She said they had questions before the 5.0 started, and she had contacted them, but it had been rushed into.

A couple of students wanted to address the board concerning the 5.0 GPA issue and how it had affected them but were told they would have to wait for the public comment part of the meeting.

Smith ended the presentation with the comment of "this must be equitable for all students."

Montenegro and McMillan asked a few more questions concerning the documents and Smith answered them.

The board didn't receive a SCEA (Silver Consolidated Education Association) report. A new person, Diane Karko, will take over in the future.

Information to the board

Hawkins said they had two different contracts with employees—260 day and 183-day. He explained one of the differences had to do with days off during Thanksgiving and Christmas. The change they want to make would give them all the same days off for the holiday schedule.

Hawkins said they would like to continue the agreement between Silver Consolidated Schools and Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. He added Priscilla Lucero, the SWNMCOG executive director, has been very helpful and they want to continue the partnership.

Louis Alvarez, Associate Superintendent, gave a short update on personnel. He said they have almost reached 100 percent and are still hiring good quality people.

Alvarez gave another update on a couple of the upcoming year handbooks. He went over the student and parent handbook first. He said the parents had provided helpful input, and the changes made intended to change behavior. They made the discipline matrix more flexible than in the previous year. It would have the parents more involved and give administration more flexibility to handle situations. The board asked how he would communicate the changes. Alvarez responded that they would hold class assemblies, inform parents via the parent Square website and post the changes on the district website.

The athletic handbook had changes presented. Alvarez explained the copy the board received. The items taken out had lines through them and highlights for the wording changes.

Michelle McCain, Director of Finance, gave the short update and said they must watch spending, but the district is in a good place financially.

Montenegro said the finance sub-committee met and talked about the budget and how it had ended up. They had ended up at 85 percent expenditures of the prior budget "which was a great place for us to be at." She said they talked about the audit coming up. "The school supplies are all in and distributed. Teachers will not hand out any supply lists to the students."

Montenegro said they had talked to legal about the Open Meetings Act and the finance subcommittee. Legal had said it would be a grey area so they will continue to advertise it, but it will not be live streamed.

Threat assessment did not have a report to give.

Montenegro read off several policies the board needed to have read and ready to take action on. The policies she read off included Policy advisory No. 229/DO depositions of school facilities to charter schools; No. 230/GBA equal employment; No. 231/GCIA teacher residency; and No. 232/GE retiree return to work. She explained these put the district into compliance with the new laws passed during the legislative session.

Board comments.

Montenegro said: "I've been excited about the new year and working together to move forward."

Diaz thanked everyone working hard to make it a better district and congratulated the NHD (National History Day) students.

Cohn said he is excited about school starting again and football. He also thanked the Cheer team.

McMillan told them to enjoy the last part of summer. He thanked the district for the school supplies and knew they had worked hard behind the scenes.

Public comments

The students that wanted to address the board concerning the 5.0 GPA came forward.

Michaela Martinez, a senior at Silver High School, said she had gotten an associates degree from WNMU (Western New Mexico University). Despite her hard work and straight A's, she would not be graduating in the top 10. She said she had taken numerous honors courses but because of her dual credits she got penalized. She said she felt punished for trying to get ahead. She said she knew it would be too late for her, but they needed to change this so other students would not be affected. She became very emotional in her statement.

Colton Traeger, a junior this fall at Silver High School, gave the board his story of how this has affected him adversely. He said he started taking accelerated math classes in grade 7. He took these courses when the 5.0 didn't count so now he could not be valedictorian. He said: "My GPA will be lower through no fault of my own."

Shannon Van Ness, the mother of Michaela Martinez addressed the board with what the 5.0 has done to her daughter's future. She said no one ever said taking college courses would bring down her GPA. She said: "I pushed her to take those college courses not knowing the harm it would cause her. At WNMU, my daughter will graduate with honors." She said she watched her put in countless hours towards that degree and she worked hard. "You didn't tell us as parents this would happen. She is in all kinds of clubs, competed with the FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) but it does not count for the 5.0. Because she is not in the top 10, she will not qualify for scholarships, and this matters. My pushing her to do the dual credits hurt her."

Montenegro thanked them all for bringing the matter to their attention.

Action items.

The board approved all the action items presented by McCain. They included checks for June in the amount of $6,581,313.82. McCain explained that the checks usually total around $2 million but June they had the summer payroll added in and that explained the difference. They also received donations.:

Atlantic Home Health Care LLC – scoreboard sponsor $3,500

Elks Lodge No. 413 – NHD $500

Town of Silver City – Cheer team $500

Silver City Lodge 1718 – Cheer team $500 and Dance Team $500

Victor Oaxaca, transportation director nothing currently.

The board approved the proposal from Cliff High School for graduation Friday May 19, 2023, at 6:00 pm

The board approved the proposal from Silver High School for graduation Thursday May 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm

The board tabled the decision to decide on the Silver High School 5.0 GPA requirements. The members set a special board meeting for July 29, 2023, to discuss further.

The board approved the agreement between Silver Consolidated Schools and Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments.

The board approved the changes in paid days off for the 260-day and 183-day contracts to have the same holiday schedule.

The council approved the NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) policy advisory no. 229-232

Public comment none currently.

Meetings and announcements

Finance Committee meeting August 11, 2022

Regular board meeting August 15, 2022

NMSBA fall region VIII meeting – Lordsburg September 27, 2022

New employee orientation August 4-5, 2022

Staff development August 8-9, 2022

Staff workday August 10, 2022

First day of school August 11, 2022

Executive session did not take place.

Meeting adjourned.