Photographers' credits are in each photo. The first six are by Amanda Landrum, and the rest of the photos are by Quincy Orona Photos

Luna Rodeo 072322 Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2824.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2836.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2837.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2838.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2840.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2841.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2842.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2843.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2844.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2845.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2847.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2848.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2849.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2850.jpg

Luna Rodeo 072322 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Luna-Rodeo-072322/IMG_2852.jpg

Luna, NM. July 27, 2022 The 2022 Luna Pioneer Rodeo held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, drew a large crowd to the tall pines of western New Mexico for rodeo action in over a dozen events. The rodeo, known for a good time and an afternoon cloud burst, failed to have a cloud burst this year and the rodeo went off as scheduled.

The rodeo signature event is the wild cow ride. Nine teams competed and the winning team was Josh Smart (Safford, AZ), Colton Smart (Safford, AZ) and Tuddy Smart (Safford, AZ) with a time of 57.75 seconds.

The egg toss is also another unique rodeo event and this year the rodeo arena was lined up with over 130 teams. Two calf scrambles had the arena full of youth trying their best to grab the flagging off the tail of one highly sought after bovine.

The top little buckaroos were Bo McQueen (Luna, NM) in Mutton Busting, Travis Barker (Springerville, AZ) in Calf Riding, Tuddy Smart (Safford, AZ) in Junior Bronc and Mesa Bruton (Cliff, NM) in Barrel Racing ages 2-11.

Other top winners include Sienna Woods (Cliff, NM) in Open Barrel Racing; Baylee Nunn (Bosque, NM) in Breakaway Roping, Tanner Brown (Clifton, AZ) in Bull Riding, Jake Kuenstler (Gila, NM) in Calf Roping, Colt Chlarsen (Casper, WY) in Ranch Bronc, Cade Lee (Datil, NM) in Steer Riding and Kenneth Atwood (Datil, NM) and Jimmy Moreno (Lordsburg, NM) in team roping. For a full list of participants and times, please visit www.lunarodeo.com.

Top contestants in all events enjoyed cash prize money and buckles. In addition, the top team ropers boast new breast collars and knives as part of the Arcel Allsup memorial team roping. The rodeo was well attended and the crowed enjoyed the tall pines, cool weather and a great pioneer rodeo.

The Luna Rodeo is still the best little rodeo in the west. Located at the Luna Rodeo Grounds every year since the 1930s. Spend a cool summer day in the pines

For more information visit the website at https://lunarodeo.com