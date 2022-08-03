August 3, 2022, Silver City, NM – Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) announced today that an offer was extended to Robin Roling of Wyoming to become the CEO. " We are disappointed to report that Robin has declined our offer for family reasons. In her words, the offer was generous, and she would have loved to work with the GRMC family and staff.
She was very grateful to be considered, and it was a very tough decision for her. "I was asked to convey her appreciation to everyone involved, "said Alicia Edwards, GRMC Board Chair. Edwards went on to say," We will continue the search for the right candidate to fit our hospital and community, and proceed from there, I appreciate everyone's patience with this process."
Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is licensed as a county-owned, not-for-profit, 25-bed Critical Access hospital with a strong commitment to the people served. Investments in technology and certified caregivers provide quality care delivery through a patient-centered approach. It is home to the Gila Regional Cancer Center; the Surgical Center of the Southwest and was rated a 4-Star Quality Care Hospital by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services in 2022