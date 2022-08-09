Jacob Evans and Matthew Evans have been located and are both safe. Sandra Perry is still missing. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to LCSO at (575) 546-0354.
Luna County, NM - The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Luna County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
LCSO is asking for the public's assistance in locating Sandra Perry, and her two sons, Jacob Evans and Matthew Evans. All three were last seen on August 8, 2022, at around 6:00 a.m., at 1680 Apache Hills in Deming, NM. Sandra is described as a is a 30-year-old Caucasian female, 5'8" inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Jacob is a 4-year-old child, 3' 10" inches tall, 45 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Matthew is a 2-year-old child, 3'0" tall, 30 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Sandra, Jacob, and Mathew were last seen wearing and their whereabouts and destination are not known. Sandra Perry, Jacob Evans, and Matthew Evans are missing, and they are believed to be in danger if not located.
Anyone with any information regarding this Missing Endangered Person Advisory is asked to call LCSO at (575) 546-0354 or dial 911.