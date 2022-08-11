Following a closed meeting of an hour and 15 minutes, Grant County Commission members, took action on the personnel item discussed in the executive session..
District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce made the motion to name Charlene Webb, a native of Grant County, as county manager. District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards quickly seconded the motion almost in synchronicity of seconds from District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browns. Commissioners unanimously approved the motion, pending contract negotiations.
Webb, former Grant County manager who left to serve Sierra County about a year ago, will have to give notice to Sierra County of her resignation before returning to Grant County.
[Editor's Note: Welcome home, Charlene!]