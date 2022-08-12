SILVER CITY - The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One office will be continuing a maintenance operation project to place "chip seal" pavement on various roadways in Grant County. The NMDOT has a planned roadway closure in place for NM 15 from milepost 7 (Pinos Altos) to the intersection of NM 35.
Beginning Monday, August 15, and continuing daily until project is completed. NM 15 will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Detour will be on NM 35 to NM 152. Closure will be in place for the safety of the traveling public and crew in the area.
Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and use extreme caution, as well as continue to be cautious of heavy equipment and construction personnel in the area. Center striping will not be present in construction zones.
The NMDOT appreciates your patience. These routes will be updated weekly on the department's Traffic Report and posted to the www.dot.nm.gov web page. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.