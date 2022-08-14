Photos by Mary Alice Murphy and Bonnie Zelinko, who also shared the video
Calliope hummingbird coming in to eat
Calliope filling up.
Kyle Meredith at the Grant County Archaeological Society talking about artifacts to Jeff Boyd.
Stephen Miller with one of his hummingbird paintings
Stacey Sollisch, seated and Don and Wendy Graves at the Native Plant Society table.
Benjamin Green with one of his paintings of a hummingbird
An overview of some of the booths.
In front of the Mimbres Heritage Site where the Hummingbird Festival took place.
Photo Courtesy of Bonnie Zelinko
Taken with Bonnie Zelinko's phone of Bonnie and friend
A hummingbird nest. Photo Courtesy of Bonnie Zelinko
Photo by Bonnie Zelinko of the first slide of a presentation on Andean hummingbirds
The annual Hummingbird Festival, which hadn't happened in a couple of years, due to Covid-19 was back in full force this year at the Mimbres Historical Site. The place buzzed with visitors and hummingbirds.