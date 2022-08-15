Photos by Mary Alice Murph
Knights of Columbus car show 073022
Bella Funk and Coy Judd look through photos on one of the cars.
Gaffney Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 preparing to post colors
Raul Turrieta served as emcee for the music and happenings.
Angelica Padilla prepares to sing The National Anthem
marching in to post colors
Posting the colors
Gough Park hosted a car show put on by the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, July 30, 2022. They had a good turnout of vintage automobiles, as well as music and prizes.