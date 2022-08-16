Silver City man attempts to elude officers

Front Page News
Published: 16 August 2022 16 August 2022

By Roger Lanse

Andres Vigil, 30, of Silver City, was taken into custody by Silver City Police Department officers on Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2022, after leading officers on a pursuit. Vigil was observed driving a blue Honda Civic earlier on Thursday, at approximately 10 p.m. and when officers attempted a traffic stop, Vigil sped away at a high rate of speed, according to an SCPD incident report.

Officers had prior knowledge that Vigil had five warrants for his arrest: magistrate court warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a household member, and aggravated battery on a household member; and district court warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. The report stated, "Three of the five warrants were for dangerous felony warrants." The reporting officer said, "I have dealt with Andres in the past and have prior knowledge that he is a dangerous person that is constantly involved with firearms and narcotics."

Officers had a visual of Vigil again on Thursday, at 10:21 p.m. Vigil tried to elude officers by traveling on several streets in the southwest part of Silver City at a high rate of speed, eventually getting out of the vehicle and running into the yard at 202 N. Cheyenne Street. Vigil, the report said, jumped a fence onto N. Cheyenne Street, then jumped another fence putting him back in the 202 N. Cheyenne Street yard. As Vigil ran into the house at 202 N. Cheyenne Street, two females and two children came out of the house. Vigil, too, exited the house after loudspeaker commands were given. The house was cleared and no one else was found inside.

The vehicle Vigil was driving was found to have a false license plate. The vehicle was towed.

Vigil was taken to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance then to Grant County Detention Center for booking. According to GCDC staff, Vigil was charged with the five outstanding warrants and remains in custody under a no bond hold.

