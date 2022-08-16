By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers contacted a stolen motor vehicle near Hudson and 14th streets on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at about 12:45 p.m. Officers knew the maroon Dodge Avenger had been reported stolen by the Tucson Police Department. According to a SCPD incident report, an officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of the Auto Spa at 1400 N. Hudson Street.

The driver, later identified as Ronald Salazar, 45, of Hurley, attempted to elude officers by fleeing north from the car wash, leading officers on a chase through the Silver Heights Blvd, and Swan, 16th, Corbin, and Bennett streets section of town before heading east on Highway 180. Near the H&S Electric building, officers observed a small black bag being thrown out the window of the fleeing vehicle, later found to be a camera pouch containing a white powder presumptively identified as methamphetamine.

Continuing east on Highway 180, Salazar reached speeds of 100 mph in the area of Kirkland Road while driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, and

disregarding traffic signals, the report said. He then turned into Santa Clara leading officers on another urban chase, and running several stop signs, until he crashed into a tree.

Salazar exited the vehicle and jumped a fence into a yard at 506 Prescott Street. As he was jumping the fence, an officer was able to get a hold of him but couldn’t hold on and Salazar continued to run from police. According to the report, Salazar stopped at commands to stop, but turned away from the officer, put his hands in front of him, and began to walk away despite additional commands to stop. At this point, the officer deployed a taser, the probes hitting Salazar in the back and buttocks, causing him to fall to the ground near a cement platform, where Salazar sustained injuries to his lips and front teeth. Officers placed Salazar under arrest, removed the probes, and placed him in a patrol unit.

Salazar was carrying $981 on his person and another $2,005 was found during a search of the vehicle. along with multiple plastic bags, the same as the bags in the camera pouch. Also found were a digital scale, a clear glass pipe with burnt residue in it, and numerous syringes.

Salazar is being charged with trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, aggravated fleeing, and receiving or transferring stolen property.

Salazar was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and then to Grant County Detention Center for booking.

According to GCDC staff, Salazar was released on Aug. 4, on an unsecured $30,000 bond.