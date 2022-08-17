GRMC Governing Board special meeting 080122

Published: 17 August 2022 17 August 2022

By Mary Alice Murphy

With no public input, the Governing Board members at the special meeting on Aug. 1, 2022 went into executive session.

Upon return into open session, Chair Alicia Edwards noted that they had taken no action in the closed session and would address the issues in open session.

The first item approved by members was to extend an offer for the permanent Chief Executive Officer to Robin Roling of Wyoming.

However, her declining the offer is covered in https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73398-potential-grmc-permanent-ceo-declines-offer , so Interim CEO Marion A. "Tony" Thompson continues in the position.

The Press Ganey invoice and contract came under scrutiny again, although it was tabled to the August meeting.

Edwards noted that it had come to their attention after the meeting that it would not be a good idea to put it off until the August meeting, so it was added to this special meeting.

Board Member Harry Browne, at the July meeting, said his concern was the number of surveys in the contract.

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Banks said: "We previously had a contract for three surveys. We did two, and that third one is at a lower rate than is currently being offered. Press Ganey will honor that lower rate. The remaining five in this contract gets us to the six we need to do over the next three years. The reason the cost is similar in years 1, 2 and 3 is that they have taken the cost of those five and spread it over three years."

Browne said it was "a bizarre way to price services. You, as our CFO, are convinced that the value is worth it for the way they have structured it?"

"Because we don't earn a lot on idle funds, taking advantage of the low rate and the new rate is to our advantage, yes," Banks replied.

"I'm OK with it," Browne said, because it made sense to do it now with idle funding.

Browne made the motion to approve the contract with Press Ganey for employee and provider engagement surveys.

Board Member Chris Ponce abstained: "I don't know enough about this issue."

The board approved the contract.

To read about the discussion on the status of the Cancer Center found in another longer article, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73535-update-on-status-of-grmc-cancer-center .

The special meeting adjourned.

