By Roger Lanse

The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised the Grant County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, that two people may have been swept away by a flash flood and drowned in Cherry Creek near the Cherry Creek Campground on Highway 15 north of Pinos Altos. GCSO deputies responded to the location at approximately 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes after being dispatched. Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department members also arrived at the scene quickly.

According to a GCSO offense report, witnesses said several people were walking along the creek when they lost sight of a male and a female and believed they were taken down the creek by a "rush of water." Deputies drove along Cherry Creek on Highway 15 looking for the two. About 0.1 mile before Cherry Creek Campground a female was sighted in the creek, and shortly after, the male. Grabbing a rope, the deputies prepared to assist the male and female but as they got closer the deputies discovered the pair were not in the water but on the opposite side. The male and female stated they were okay and had not been swept away by the current. They had just gone on a walk and went too far and got lost, they stated in the report.



The Pinos Altos and Silver City fire departments were requested to assist and the two were escorted to safety on the highway side of the creek.

Deputies observed a small laceration on the male's forehead, the report stated, and both appeared to be intoxicated. They were offered medical assistance by EMS, but both signed refusal forms. They were taken home by one of the group.