Silver City Museum hosts welcome event for newcomers 080622

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor’s Note: For some unknown reason, this author and photographer did not get photos of everyone she interviewed.

PHOTO Chief Instigator Ann Lowe, SC Museum Director Bart Roselli, SC Mayor Ken Ladner, who gave opening remarks, and SC MainStreet Project Director Charmeine Wait took part in the planning and in the event.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, the Silver City Museum courtyard welcomed newcomers and “oldcomers” to an event where they could mingle and meet one another.

Ann Lowe, chief instigator of the event, noted that during the two years of pandemic, quite a few newcomers had moved to Silver City and Grant County. But due to the dearth of events and in-person meetings, as well as the closure of many businesses and entities, the usual spots where people could become acquainted with one another had been off limits.

Lowe called on others to help her create the event. Bart Roselli, Silver City Museum director, agreed to it taking place in the courtyard. Charmeine Wait of Silver City MainStreet Project said she would see that all newcomers would get welcome bags with information about the area.

A guesstimate of how many people showed up is about 200. The courtyard filled with everyone greeting one another and getting acquainted or re-acquainted. A star on their name tags denoted those who had most recently arrived.

Sarah Zamora told the Beat that she had arrived in April from Cabo San Lucas to take a job at the museum in charge of Community Engagement and Development. “I miss the water, but this weather is perfect.”

Jared Renaud said he had arrived the previous week to begin his job with the Gila National Forest in its heritage programs. He had previously worked for the forest out of Glenwood, but most recently had served in the Coronado National Forest and lived in Tucson where he finished his master’s degree at the University of Arizona.

Randy Madigan and Tie Edwards have spent the past five years on the road but decided to stop in Silver City for a while. “A long time ago, I was from Minnesota,” Madigan said.

After Ladner gave opening remarks welcoming everyone, Roselli introduced himself and talked briefly about the region’s “amazing history. In my mind and heart, the museum is the heart of the county. We are one of only seven museums in the state accredited by the American Association of Museums. We have an active ‘friends’ group, the Silver City Museum Society. We change out our exhibits frequently, so come visit inside the museum.”

He also noted that the large number of non-profits in the community are key to making it an amazing place to live.

Another newcomer was Nathan Stueve, who said he had visited Silver City before and “thought it was interesting. My father and stepmother moved here in 2020. I was vagabonding around in a van, most recently in Colorado. I am a digital artist and Tarot reader.

Candace Coleman, an artist, has a studio, Red Dot Studio, on Little Walnut Road. She moved to Silver City from Sedona, Ariz., which she said is overrun by tourists.

Two fellows getting acquainted were both newcomers. Tor Matson hails from Alaska, but most recently lived in Albuquerque. “I don’t know why I moved here. I’m here trying to figure that out. My dream is to build a long-term sustainable village, and this seemed like it might be a good place for it.”

Brad VanEvery moved here from Truckee, Calif. Retired from serving as a contractor for 43 years, he said he has no regrets of moving to Silver City. “I wanted a place with a university, an arts and music scene and nature. They’re all here.”

When you meet new folks, although they might not have a name tag with a star, welcome them to the friendly Silver City and Grant County.

