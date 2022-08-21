Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Copper Cruizers 30th annual car show 082022
A little rain doesn't stop car show fans
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5075.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5076.jpg
Keeping the chair and the hat dry
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5077.jpg
Sitting in the car eating lunch
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5078.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5080.jpg
How did we ever park these long things?
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5081.jpg
A row of cars
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5082.jpg
I always wanted a classic Mustang
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5083.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5084.jpg
I preferred the Thunderbirds before fins
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5085.jpg
Pete Stewart and Doug Gorthy check out a Corvette
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5088.jpg
An old Army Willys Jeep
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5090.jpg
I learned to drive on an old Chevy similar to this one
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5091.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5094.jpg
Just arriving
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5097.jpg
I like the old cars
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5101.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5102.jpg
All the veterans gather at the gazebo
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5112.jpg
a cool blue Mustang
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5114.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5115.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5117.jpg
Four veterans wear the hats they just received. From left are Marshall Bryan, Charlie Sabo, Cruz Bustillos, and Vall Owen
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5122.jpg
vendors
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5124.jpg
vendors
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5125.jpg
Jesse Cano made the Chevy piñata, his son Azul joined him - supporting the Silver High Band
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-082022/IMG_5126.jpg
Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, brought some rain in the morning, but the 30th Annual Copper Cruizers car show happened. According to Clara Bustillos, 85 cars signed up, and 65 showed up. Some couldn't get their cars out of Mimbres, due to high water, and others coming from Arizona met a roadblock, with the road from Lordsburg closed. As the skies cleared, more people showed up to see the cars and visit the vendors. At least one more car for the show arrived while this photographer was there.