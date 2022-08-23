SILVER CITY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has been on site monitoring the condition of the bridge and roadway on US180. The roadway outside of the bridge was undermined by extreme runoff that occurred on the evening of August 22, 2022, and ultimately collapsed earlier this evening. NMDOT personnel will continue repairs on August 24 pending receding of the water in the arroyo and work will continue, as long as conditions allow, until the roadway is open. The collapse of the roadway likely will help expedite the work because maintenance personnel can perform repair work from inside the channel and from the roadway. NMDOT will provide updates on the progress of the repairs as necessary.
Citizens are strongly encouraged to obey the road closures and stay out of the area. As work is ongoing, vehicles and pedestrians in the area hinder the work and create an unsafe environment for the maintenance personnel and the citizens themselves.
US 180 will be closed in both directions at milepost 92. All traffic will be turned around back to Silver City (milepost 1o0) or Cliff (milepost 84). The closure is being supported by law enforcement at this time. Updates will be provided as received.
For current information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.