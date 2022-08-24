[Editor's Note: This begins with county reports. This is part 3 of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session of Aug. 9, 2022, and the regular meeting on Aug. 11, 2022.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

First up for county reports at the Grant County Commission work session on Aug. 9, 2022, a recent hire to the county, Health and Human Services Coordinator Cassandra Hartley, presented her report.

"This is the first report I'll be giving since I came in February," Hartley said. "I just want to thank you for investing in health and human services for our community. The statewide go-live date for 988 crisis-call line was July 16 of this year. To ensure effective implementation in Grant County, we started a 988 Steering Committee in May. It grew from the Behavioral Health Advisory Committee that is county-led. Since May, the group has conducted a gap analysis. The Behavioral Health Advisory Committee works with HHSD (Health and Human Services Department) for the Open Beds platform, which is what the call center will be using. Using the gap analysis, the group has developed priorities to focus on. These include public awareness, the reopening of a receiving crisis center at Tu Casa, development of a mobile crisis team, a community resiliency training task force and service provider technical assistance for Open Beds."

The advisory committee has identified its top priorities and they include crisis response continuum, addressing recidivism, comprehensive community support services and care coordination. In July, the group voted to add homelessness to its top priorities. She noted that homelessness is a complex issue. "It doesn't rely on a single factor, but is often a convergence of many, including economic issues, health issues, domestic violence. Due to the complexity, it requires a community-based approach. A task force meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11. I would like to add that the Grant County Community Health Council has agreed to use $35,000 of the $50,000 it received in junior monies this year for the homelessness task force."

She spoke about the Stepping Up initiative, which has as its goal the reduction of behavioral health issues in the Detention Center. "When I started the job, I looked at what the group had done since its implementation, and I was surprised that it had not collected any data on incarceration or recidivism rates. This makes it very hard to track success or needs for improvement. Previously this initiative was led by a contractor, and I began to lead this group in June. Last month the committee adopted a mission, vision and guidance principles, with the intent to refocus the group to ensure we are meeting the intent of the resolution. We will work with the National Stepping Up framework," including gathering data and answering specific questions and tracking progress.

The Council of State Governments Justice Center targeted New Mexico for a pilot for a new initiative called State Supporting Familiar Faces. It builds on the Stepping Up framework, but it differs in that it focuses on state policy changes rather than local action to effect outcome., she said Grant County was interviewed and selected to participate in the initiative, along with Bernalillo, Dona Ana, Santa Fe and Sierra counties. The first meeting on Aug. 23, will help develop plans and determine what individual counties are experiencing.

On the RISE program, Hartley said she is working with the Detention Center on more efficient data collection about those in jail, including daily population, each day's bookings, average length of stay and recidivism of those with and without serious mental health issues and how many are involved in the RISE program. "I am also working with RISE to track grant deliverables. In preparation for our opioid settlement, I would like to suggest that we be proactive in deciding how to use the funding. The Attorney General announced the state would receive more than $195 million over the next 18 years. Grant County will receive 1.8 percent of the total, which by my calculation is a bit over $3.5 million, with a significant portion by 2025."

She noted that September is National Recovery Month. Grant County ranks among the highest in the state for drug overdose, suicide rate, youth suicidal ideation, including second in youth amphetamine use. She asked the board to proclaim September as National Recovery Month. Hidalgo Medical Services will host an event at Gough Park on Sept 24.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked who was participating in the Homelessness Task Force.

Hartley replied that the group is in development. "We want the town and county to develop a clear mission, vision and guiding principles before we invite people to participate. Right now, the task force is myself, (Assistant Town Manager) James Marshall and Priscilla Shoup, the town's community development director. We will invite stakeholders to participate. We also want to include voices of those we are attempting to serve, rather than just a group of privileged individuals deciding what is best for them. It will be a broad, diverse group, but I think it is important that we develop a core group of community leaders that have a unified vision before we invite others."

Browne asked if she would like to have another county representative. She said she is open to adding another county representative but would leave it up to "you guys to decide if that's the direction you want to go."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he would be participating. "The direction is to keep it small, get data, and then approach others.'

Browne approved of the approach. "I'm working with the MainStreet group."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards thanked Hartley for her report. "It's probably worth reporting that Cassandra got $200,000 for the 988-line implementation. We've expressed our concern of lack of data from Stepping Up and RISE. We can't move forward without data."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings thanked Hartley for her work with the senior centers. "Do you have any updates?"

Hartley said she hadn't heard from HMS on the sticking point, which is the problem of getting staff for the centers, so they can open.

Billings asked if ARPA funds could be used to hire staff.

Hartley said the problem is a combination of relatively low wages along with stringent requirements to work in these facilities. "There is a lot of responsibility with low pay."

Edwards asked about background checks. "I think we should do what we can. We need to talk to the state about paying enough for these services."

Billings said he is not blaming HMS. "Maybe we could step up to help. Covid is no longer an excuse. We have nice facilities that are not being used."

Acting County Manager Randy Villa said the county is in a partnership with HMS. "We want to make better the contracting with the county, Silver City and Santa Clara. The difficulty is well known. What the state pays does not cover all the expenses. We need to talk to our legislators to get better reimbursement. We need to get the sites open."

Billings noted that it is not just the food that people want. It's the connecting with friends and socializing.

Edwards agreed but said there is a "significant connection between socialization and food."

The next article will continue county reports.

To view the previous articles please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73714-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-080922-part-1 and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/73774-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-080922-part-2 .