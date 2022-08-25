By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to 2003 Yucca Street on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in reference to an aggravated battery call. The officer made contact with a female victim, according to an SCPD incident report, who stated she was walking south on Yucca Street when she was confronted by a male, later identified as Jeremiah Saucedo, 31, and identified in the report as homeless.

The 62-year-old victim said Saucedo pulled up next to her, exited his vehicle, and began yelling at her, saying, "Don't ever call the cops on me again." Saucedo then picked up a 'stick,' the victim stated, and holding it with both hands like a baseball bat, struck her in the left arm. She also told the officer she and Saucedo had been in a verbal altercation the day before. While talking with the victim the officer observed she could not move her left arm, the victim saying her arm was broken and she was in a lot of pain.

According to the report, the victim was seen by medical personnel but refused to be transported by EMS. The report stated the victim was taken to the hospital by her son where she received treatment for her injury. The officer at the hospital noted no discoloration or swelling to the affected arm.

A warrant was filed in magistrate court against Saucedo for aggravated battery