SILVER CITY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation staff has reopened US 180 from milepost 100 to 92. Speed limits will be reduced, no center stripe with loose gravel on roadway. The NMDOT will continue to monitor over the weekend and have extra base course on site if there is needed repairs until paving is complete. Paving is scheduled for Monday of next week.
The NMDOT thanks everyone for their patience and collaboration of multiple agencies during this closure.
For current information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.
-
- Category: Front Page News Front Page News
- Published: 25 August 2022 25 August 2022
SILVER CITY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation staff has reopened US 180 from milepost 100 to 92. Speed limits will be reduced, no center stripe with loose gravel on roadway. The NMDOT will continue to monitor over the weekend and have extra base course on site if there is needed repairs until paving is complete. Paving is scheduled for Monday of next week.