Deming, New Mexico – The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory from the New Mexico State Police.
The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Sherlyn D. Coronado. Coronado is a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5'2" tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on August 26, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m., after leaving from 2101 South Gold in Deming, NM, to return home, however, Cornado did not return home. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants and a black t-shirt with a marijuana design on the front and "Wilding" printed on the back. Coronado does have several moles on her face. Her whereabouts and destination are not known.
Anyone with any information on this New Mexico Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Deming at (575) 382-2500 option 1 or dial 911.
-
- Category: Front Page News Front Page News
- Published: 27 August 2022 27 August 2022
Deming, New Mexico – The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory from the New Mexico State Police.