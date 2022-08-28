By Lynn Janes

Silver City held a regular council meeting August 23, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Nicholas Prince, Jose Ray and Guadalupe Cano. Lucian Farmer did not attend.

Mayor Ladner acknowledged some of the attendees, Police Chief Freddie Portillo, Town Manager Alex Brown, Assistant Town Manager James Marshall, Attorney Jim Reynolds, and Town Clerk Alfred Sedillo.

The council approved the agenda.

Council comments

Cano said she had previously been at a meeting being held by a group out of Moab, Utah hired by the state to help communities getting projects done for outdoor economics. She said it had been interesting, and they brought some good ideas. However, the people had not been from the community and don't have a sense of what is going on here. The group had been unaware of the Gila River being near the town. She said they had been meeting with people since April, but she didn't know who that had been.

Cano expressed concern about Silver Heights Boulevard going up highway 180. She said she knew DOT is responsible, but they really need a light at Alabama Street to slow people down. She also expressed concern about the trees in the median that hinder ability to see traffic. Brown said they had started a study of that area.

Another concern about the town had to do with workplace violence. She and Reynolds did some research and there does not seem to be any ordinances in the state of New Mexico for the issue. For now, a letter will be done that will be posted so everyone can see it. Cano read the letter out to the council. She said it would be a good start and shows the employees the town has looked at it and has concern. She said they had some former employees show concern and wanted them to know they had been heard.

Ray wanted to explain why he had voted no in the previous meeting to extend the time Jonathan D.S. Torrisi had to clean up his property after a fire destroyed it in 2021. He said the council had better things to do than deal with the issue. The council sets rules and regulations and by the council addressing this it just seems like a slap in the face to both code enforcement and the council. The town needs to stick to the rules.

Addressing the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) Ray said he thought it important for the public to know about it, but the projects need to be for all the people, including machinery, infrastructure, road repair, etc. The town also needs to keep some of the money to cover any unforeseen expenditures.

Ray said he had attended the WNMU (Western New Mexico University) concert the past week and it had rained some but had been good and would like to see more people support it.

Prince wished everyone a great new school year. He wished all the students, teachers and administration the best. He said the public library had expanded their services and encouraged everyone to use it. He thanked Freeport McMoRan for opening roads for the people affected by the flooding in Cliff and Gila.

Ladner said he had attended the Copper Country Cruizers car show and the Silver High School Band had been a highlight and performed really well. He had recorded some of it and played it for the council. He thanked them for their service to the community.

The council approved the minutes from the meeting August 9, 2022.

Public input

Ted Presler, Cochair of the Southwest Word Fiesta addressed the board concerning the upcoming event September 15, 2022. He thanked the town for the support in the past. This year will be their ten-year anniversary. Last year because of covid they had done the festival both in person and virtually. They had participants from 24 states, and seven countries because of the virtual option. This year they will be adding even more to the event. They will have podcasts, poetry readings, workshops, Silver City in Depth (who we are), etc. The website will give the full scope of the events, swwordfiesta.org.

Mick Smith addressed the council with concerns on ICIP (infrastructure capital improvements plan) that had been talked about at the previous council meeting. She said she had not heard anyone ask for an aquatic center. She pointed out they planned a recreation center with a swimming pool. She expressed concern for having two facilities and having to have double the staff. She said the public needed more explanation. She didn't feel two buildings would be sustainable. She did point out that they had a lot of good things on the list.

Reports

James Hollen, NEPA (National Environment Policy Act) coordinator, did a presentation on where they have gotten to with the plans for mine reclamation of the Boston Hill mines by several means. He said they had been working on it for a couple of years and had several public meetings. The project will start this winter and go into 2023. Ladner asked if it would include making the trails ADA accessible. He said they only do the reclamation of the mines to make them safe and the trails would be with someone else. He said they had obtained all the permissions from the surrounding landowners. He provided a map of the area and where reclamations would be taking place. NEPA does this around the state, and they strive to preserve the historic integrity of the area. They work with Bureau of Land Management and US Department of Interior. Cano had a few questions. She wanted to know who the stakeholders had been that they used and had they advertised the public meetings held. Hollen said they used the typical stakeholders, community members, councilors, people affected, etc. Both Cano and Ray said they had not been notified. Ladner said he saw it in the paper, heard it on the radio and had attended one of the Zoom meetings. Hollen gave them all the contact information and told them to contact him with any questions.

Staff none currently

Manager

Brown gave the council a report on all the projects currently going on.

The recreation center for the town must keep in mind the inflation currently and economy. They generally bring in an architect first and then the contractor. They want to have the two work in tandem to keep up with the quickly changing issues. September 13, 2022 will be the closing of the bonds the town has been issuing for the project. They will be borrowing $4 million and have been looking to purchase the whole thirteen acres, not just the six. He said they would be starting some school programs to use the facility there by getting funding through that. He said by having the architect and contractor working together he could bring better numbers to the council to review.

He gave an update on the new city hall and said they had a $350,000 contract to replace the roof and HVAC system.

Brown said Gough Park has not been started.

Update on the swimming pool Brown said the repairs RFP (request for proposal) had been sent out for bid.

The golf course parking lot had been completed and the driveway had been chip sealed.

Little Walnut nothing to update on currently.

The regional water project had a big meeting two weeks ago. Brown said Freeport McMoRan had done a lot to bring it all together. He said they had been trying this since 2006.

Brown commented on them having a lot of projects going on at the same time.

Marshall gave the council a report concerning central dispatch. He said the report had been compiled by Amy Chappell. He had provided the council with the report showing all the numbers. He pointed out curiously the busiest day had been Tuesdays and the numbers decreased on the weekends. Central dispatch has been extremely busy. He did say they currently had three positions open. He asked people not having an emergency to please call the administration number. Cano said she had called the administrative number at the central dispatch and got an answering machine and found that troublesome. Marshall said they only have two on duty at a time and needed to be focused on the 911 calls. Prince questioned that administrative and 911 goes to the same place and Marshall said yes. The Forest Service also uses central dispatch. They brought up the tower being hit by lightning, and its cutting off 911 service. Marshall explained in a case like that 911 would automatically be rerouted to another but they have a new IT person that had been able to get it up and running again quickly.

Ladner asked if he is correct that Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority had been supported by local governments. Marshall said it had been formed by local governments (Grant County, Silver City, Santa Clara, Bayard and Hurley) and WNMU. The service has been supported by the gross receipts tax and if that does not cover it the six partners make up the difference. It the past GRMC has been approached to join in and contribute but in the past, it had not been possible but now the new board is open to it and wanting to support the community.

Public hearings none currently.

Unfinished business

In the past the council has talked about implementing work sessions. Ladner felt this would just add to time taken from city employees that have to attend. They discussed who used work sessions and who didn't. They had surveyed several municipalities. They talked and agreed they needed time to discuss some things and because of the open meetings act they needed to have it in the public. Several alternatives came up. Reynolds said it could be put on the agenda if you know what it will be. Because of Farmer not being able to attend, the issue was tabled for the next meeting.

New business

The council approved the amendments made to the cannabis ordinance, ordinance 1314. Some items that had been changed before had not made it onto the new ordinance. They also included some other changes. Anthony Quintana attended to answered questions and serve as a liaison for the businesses open and opening in the area that have to do with cannabis sales, manufacturing and growing. He told them none of the businesses will be using CO2 extraction and instead will be using a method that does not require any chemicals. He said he had been on the phone with the state concerning the issues almost daily and the state has been in the process of still developing the statute. Discussion went on about zoning and preserving retail space. Ladner pointed out it would be a tax windfall for the community.

The council approved resolution no. 2022-17. This resolution adopts the 2024-2028 ICIP for the Silver City Senior Center. Brown said they would be replacing stucco on the building and adding solar on.

The council approved resolution no. 2022-18. This resolution amends the resolution 99-32 regarding the town procurement code, public works contracts and accounts payable process.

The council approved resolution no. 2022-19. This resolution authorizes the submission of a New Mexico community development block grant program application. The program allows for grant applications for low-income areas to moderate income to do improvements. Brown said in 2011 they used these funds to redo the water lines in the Chihuahua Hill area. Next year they want to do Brewer Hill to 12th Street.

Meeting adjourned.