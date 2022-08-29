[Editor's Note: This article continues with a regular meeting presentation. This is part 6 of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session of Aug. 9, 2022, and the regular meeting on Aug. 11, 2022. For previous articles, please see the end of this article where they are linked.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission regular meeting on Aug. 11, 2022 saw a presentation by Lt. Michael Burns of the Grant County Sheriff's Office giving Sheriff Frank Gomez's report in the sheriff's absence.

Burns said the department continues its "vigorous and advanced training, with a number of staff in training or scheduled for training. They include advanced training techniques advanced homicide investigation, certified voice stress analysis, and a couple have completed the FBI first line supervisory leadership institute. I was honored to be asked to train U.S. Air Force security personnel and military police at Cannon Air Force Base in DWI intoxilizer certification. We continue crisis intervention training with the goal of having by the end of the year 100 percent of our staff trained in CIT."

He noted that the department is benefitting from the Public Safety Psychology Group services from Dr. Troy Rogers.

Burns said the Court Security Officer is working smoothly at the courthouse, with some in-person hearings.

On the subject of cases of interest, he said deputies were dispatched to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on Rosedale Road. "It was a single rider who evidently missed a curve. The investigation is ongoing, and we are awaiting pending results of the autopsy and tox screen. The decedent was a local Grant County resident."

Burns said the department has seen significant increases in prisoner transports for transfers for mental health services, or prisoners returning to their home counties for whatever reason. "We've seen increases in the number of domestic orders of protection being served and animal control calls-for-service, as well as domestic disturbances. Until we get closer to hiring an animal control officer, we are working with the shelter, and we are trying to be proactive to bring numbers down."

He noted that Operation Stonegarden field activities continue in the Hachita and surrounding areas. "With the break in the heat, we've not seen the usual numbers for medical distress. It's rough country, but the monsoon has mitigated the 100 degree+ temperatures."

On the vehicle fleet, Burns said: "We have four new patrol vehicles on order or in stages of being outfitted. We hope to expend Junior Bill and County Capital Outlay funds to purchase an additional two before the end of the year on the 2022 model year, because in 2023 models theprice will increase by 15 percent across the board. It also includes sharp increases in the equipment for the vehicles. I figure $6,000 to $8,000 more per vehicle and about $4,000 to $6,000 increase in the cost of outfitting them." He said many of the current vehicles have well over 200,000 miles on them and the costs of maintaining them has increased "as major drive train components begin to fail."

"I want to thank Randy Hernandez for working closely with me to purchase these new vehicles," Burns said. "We're also working to get outside funding for other agencies as well."

On the U.S. Forest Service Contract Patrol and Black Fire services, the Grant County Sheriff's Office invoiced the USFS for about $18,500 for services rendered during the Black Fire. "This is separate from the contract patrol funding we receive for ongoing patrol and enforcement in the national forest areas of our county and expect to expend about $20,000 more on overtime."

For staffing, Burns said the department is completing backgrounds on three candidates, one of whom is certified, and the other two are already pre-enrolled at the Western New Mexico University Police Academy, which will commence in January.

He said DARE programming will begin in area schools, Cobre, Silver and Calvary.

"A bit more on the crisis intervention training," Burns said, "we've taken full advantage of the $100,000 NM Supreme Court grant. We've already paid for one-large group training for the 40-hour training We have some additional funding that will potentially cover the second year of contracting with the Public Safety Psychology Group if we choose to renew it. We are actively spending down the funds. Again, our goal, and we include the jail in this, is to have 100 percent of our staff trained in the core CIT. It is netting some results. We are seeing the cop on the beat, so to speak, utilizing new tools, everything from crisis intervention, resource referral, and the most important de-escalating situations that traditionally law enforcement has been ill-equipped to deal with, with peaceful resolutions. We are working with planning, because we would really like to get into expending the funding, and potentially some new funding to fill the case management component, which fills the gap between officers on scene, recognizing a situation that isn't acute, to matching what NGO and public resources are out there to the people we are dealing with in the middle of the night or on the weekends. It's that clinical case management that we are critically lacking and we're working on it. We're working with Stepping Up and with other entities in the community to help us with that. It's also where Dr. Rogers has helped us set up something that will work for us here. Our goal is to provide that case management system, follow up and help for the person in need at the time."

On the State Homeland Security grant, the department has purchased handheld radios and intends to equip one patrol vehicle with these funds. "I am currently working with our new emergency manager, Justin Gojkovich, as the grant is traditionally administered by an emergency manager. I think we are underutilizing that program and it's something I'm working on with Justin. If the funds are there, we are talking about funding a number of projects that improve or harden our infrastructure, facilities and services."

"We, as an agency, have relied on Dr. Rogers," Burns said. "He has been willing to drive down, stay a night or two and help us with administrative issues and planning. But what has really impressed us is his willingness to talk to staff, one-on-one or in small groups. Having that wealth of knowledge from someone who knows the stresses of law enforcement, the current issues in our society, and his being willing to speak with our staff has benefitted us greatly. I hope we can continue his services."

Burns then went into the statistics for July. He said he doesn't know if the detailed statistics get to the commissioners, but if they want ones that compare them with preceding months or years, he can provide them.

On the narcotics, side, the in-house narcotics agent had confiscated about 20 fentanyl pills, 73.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 grams of marijuana in July.

He said the civil division had been very busy in July, with more than 5,000 miles transporting prisoners and developing domestic violence protection orders, with both among the highest he has seen for a month, in his four years of gathering the data.

Burns noted the calls for service had improved since the department assigned deputies to districts. "I printed the number of calls, many of which were self-initiated, which means to me that not only are our deputies busy, but they are stopping to talk to residents, making business contacts, and to seeing something that obviously isn't right and responding to it."

"I want to express my gratitude to this board, the staff and the manager, because you're working with us," Burns said. "We've asked and you've delivered. It shows, especially in our training and our de-escalation of situations."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he had concerns about whether the department has been able to get a memorandum of understanding with Catron County to provide services, especially in the area where "we are closer to that part of Catron County than is someone from Catron."

"We have a draft and have submitted it to the attorney," Burns replied. "When the issues are resolved, we will send it to Catron County. We hope to have it ready for your review in September, as well as in Catron County simultaneously. It's a blanket template that the federal government uses for Stonegarden for cross-commissioning."

Ponce noted that he would forward an email to Burns on traffic in Arenas Valley.

Burns said they also have issues on Goathead Path, which continues. "I issued a directive to patrol staff to take formal enforcement. We had to take precautions. I think the resident has a scanner. We will talk to the resident that submitted the request, either the sheriff and the captain or maybe the three of us."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he was not aware that the department had assisted the Forest Service.

"Yes, we provide services, and they provide funding for overtime," Burns said. "They are billable services for patrol of the major roads, the campgrounds and into the back country during hunting season."

"I've always called the Forest Service with issues, but they are short-staffed and not much can be done," Browne said. "Should I also call the Sheriff's Office?"

"Yes," Burns said. "I think the Forest Service has only three law enforcement officers to cover the entire Gila National Forest and parts of Apache-Sitgreaves. We are the primary response, especially after hours, and we also report for stranded or missing persons. We deploy first before Search and Rescue has the plan in place. We have intimate knowledge of our forest, as does our local Search and Rescue team. That is probably a message we should get out to the public."

Browne asked about the case management system.

Burns said a position cannot be funded through the Administrative Office of the Courts grant, but it has been written into the department's budget. "We are in uncharted territory, and we have to rely on advice of clinical professionals on the nuts and bolts on getting into something like this. Our goal is to go out for large chunks of funding to hire and maintain in house a position locally who will also help facilitate the program."

The next article will get into the work session review of the regular meeting agenda and the decisions made at the regular meeting on Aug. 11, 2022.

