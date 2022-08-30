[Editor’s Note: This article continues with review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and the regular meeting decisions. This is part 7 and the final article of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session of Aug. 9, 2022, and the regular meeting on Aug. 11, 2022. For previous articles, please see the end of this article where they are linked.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Acting County Manager Randy Villa, at the work session of the Grant County Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, began the review of the regular meeting agenda for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez presented the monthly financial report for the period beginning July 8, 2022 and ending August 4, 2022, in the absence of Financial Officer Linda Vasquez. Expenditures for the period totaled $1,744,236.56, including two payrolls totaling $477,930.22.

Extraordinary expenses above $10,000 are listed in the PDF below:

Commissioners approved the financial report at the regular meeting.

At the work session, Planning Director Randy Hernandez talked about the only agreement on the agenda. It is the Junior Bill appropriation agreement with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration for planning and development of Grant County parks and recreation in the amount of $50,000. Hernandez explained that the intent is to use the funding to create a parks and recreation master plan, including all the county-owned recreational facilities.

Several resolutions came under discussion.

The first was an amendment to the Southwest Solid Waste Authority member appointment through Dec. 31, 2022. Villa said he and Browne will be members, and Hernandez and District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards will be alternates. The amendment was necessary because former manager Tim Zamora was a member, and former Planning Director Priscilla Shoup was an alternate. Commissioners approved the amendment at the regular meeting.

The next resolution addressed the membership of the Grant County Water Commission. District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he had talked to member District 2 Commissioner Javier “Harvey” Salas, who asked Ponce to be the member, instead of the alternate and Browne had requested to be the alternate.

Commissioners approved the changes at the regular meeting.

A resolution adopting an ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) for fiscal years 2024-28 came with some discussion.

Browne asked about the Grant County Shooting Range details. Villa said the county has an agreement with the Forest Service. “The range needs a training center and bathrooms. This is a request for funding for that.”

Hernandez also noted that the USDA wants the Little Walnut project to be in the top 5, so the shooting range was moved to No 6. After continuing discussion, the final order was set and is listed in the next paragraph.

The final decision approved at the regular meeting put the top 5 items on the ICIP, in order, as Bataan Memorial Park improvements, the Parks and Recreation plan, Gila Community Center, a Crisis Intervention Facility and Little Walnut Bike Path/Road improvement.

The next resolution was a formality to ratify an agreement with the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments and authorizing the executive of the agency to work with the county. Hernandez said the county has as its members Villa and himself, Hernandez. “We will be a participant in the COG, and we pay $7,221 in annual dues.

The resolution was approved by the commissioners at the regular meeting.

The last resolution considered approval of the Airport Action Plan Report, which had been discussed in detail at the work session.

Commissioners enthusiastically approved the plan at the regular meeting.

For commissioner reports at the work session, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings had no report, nor did Edwards.

Browne said he went to Albuquerque for the Native Plan Society annual conference. “The Gila Chapter was well represented, with the most members per capita and it gained some leadership roles.

Ponce had no report.

Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubbs said the Aug. 23 work session would be a special session, “as I was asked to add three agreements that need approval.”

Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez said one of the agreements was to approve on the local level what had been approved by the state for the CYFD program, with Gary Stailey and Bianca Padilla as the service providers.

At the regular meeting just before commissioner reports, members, as the Health Care Claims Board approved claims of $7,606.36 for June and July and one indigent burial.

Edwards said she had one comment. “I want to thank the folks at Gila Regional Medical Center for working so hard on moving the Cancer Center forward.”

Billings added: “It is due to the hard work of Commissioner Edwards as chair. She has been working tirelessly on the Cancer Center. I also want to thank Rosemary and Gail for speaking during public input on the Gila Community Center. They are asking for 1,852 square feet of building. I also want to thank (Airport Manager) Rebekah Wenger for the airport action plan and also for the wonderful way she manages the airport. I also had a request from 12 or 13 people who live on Big Bend Road wanting something done about the trashed properties. Someone has moved from the area because they couldn’t take it anymore. Another woman is having trouble selling her house. I hope the ordinance is a solution, and that the enforcement officer and the sheriff can enforce the ordinance. Are the attorneys taking it up?”

Villa said that the ordinance covers anything that comes with the trashed building.

“People tell me that the sheriff said he can’t do anything,” Billings said.

Villa said he believes the trash around the building is part of the ordinance.

Ponce asked if they could get photos of what the former code enforcement officer was doing. Villa said he would look into it.

Edwards said she had a hard conversation on squatters with Attorney Ben Young of the county contracted firm of Mynatt, Martinez and Springer PC. “We have some additional information.”

Browne had no additional report.

Salas commended Edwards for her work on the Cancer Center. “Have we made progress on perhaps using the Roundup Lodge in Mimbres as a community center or perhaps using land near the senior center?”

“At this point, there is nothing we can do,” Villa said. “The donation of the senior center land stipulated that nothing could be added to the senior center or the EMS building. And we can’t do anything with the privately-owned Roundup Lodge. We’ve been in contact with the Bounds family. They want to maintain their covenants.”

Salas said he totally supports the Gila Community Center but wants to ensure the county has something similar for Mimbres.

Ponce said he recently went to Bataan Memorial Park. “It’s looking great. Everything is coming along. I hope we can continue the improvements. Last week I went to the New Mexico Counties conference.”

He also noted that a resident had complained about cattle getting onto personal property. “The U.S. Forest Service has revoked the grazing permit for the individual that owned the cattle, and he has moved out of state. I wanted to let the resident in Pinos Altos know that we are working on it.”

Villa said he had talked to Sheriff Frank Gomez, who said he would work with the Forest Service law enforcement officers on the issue.

Ponce said if the residents can corral the cows for five days, they can auction them. “I’m afraid residents might get hurt with the cattle just wandering around.”

Browne said he was told that the resident needed to corral them but didn’t know how. “He contacted the Forest Service three times, with no reply. It is a serious issue. Cattle on highway 15 is a scary thought.”

Ponce said such behavior gives true ranchers a bad name.

“I wish the Forest Service would make sure that people are vetted to make sure they have the qualifications for a permit,” Billings said.

Edwards said she wanted to add a plug for The Commons. “They have seen a 60 percent increase in the need for food. If the cattle are going to be disposed of, there are people who could use that food.”

The meeting adjourned.

