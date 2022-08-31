By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting August 25, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador and Peter Erickson also attended. Arnold Lopez didn't attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting with the correction of a typo made on 9-h, CIF-4923 should have been CIF-5187

The council approved the minutes from the July 28, 2022, meeting.

The council approved the July 2022 department reports.

Monthly committee reports:.

T

he safety committee only had report of no accidents. The action committee just reminded everyone of the Tamale Festival November 19, 2022. The hours will be a little shorter 10 am – 3 pm. The cemetery committee just had a lot of weeds to get rid of because of all the rain. The senior center had a lot to report. Surveys have been sent out to the seniors for feedback and ideas. They have been looking into doing a patio garden and will be ramping up services. Currently they need to hire more staff for these services.

Mayor's report

Bauch said he wanted to make the council aware of something that had been implemented some time ago internally. It had to do with procedures on expenditures. If an expenditure is over $1,500 it must go through administration, if over $3,000 it must go through the mayor and if over $5,000 it has to come to the council. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said she would be sending a memorandum out with this information and make it formal.

New business

Dave Chandler with The Commons Center in Silver City gave a slide presentation to the council concerning what the Commons Center is and what they want to do in the mining district. Chandler wants to put a similar facility in Santa Clara like in Silver City. They have found a location on the corner of Oak Street and Bayard Street, currently the mercado location. He explained to the council that they try to meet the needs of the people who are food insecure. Currently they do five pantries a month in Grant County, two in Silver City, one in Hatch, one in Cliff and one in the mining district. The one in the mining district takes place at the theater in Fort Bayard. The total food boxes a month for all pantries have been about 600-650. In the mining district they have seen an increase of 110-125 a month go up to 165 boxes.

Silver City has a large building that serves as a warehouse and has a commercial kitchen in it. He explained The Commons has not been just for food distribution but they have done education with school groups to teach them gardening and cooking. They have had some entrepreneurs get started because of the ability to produce food using the commercial kitchen. The space has also been used for meetings. He went on to tell them that the property indicated would be perfect to put a new building on to initially use as storage and distribution. The project would be in two phases. The first phase would be the commercial building at approximately $500,000 and the second phase would be $220,000 for the commercial kitchen and cold storage.

He came back to how the process currently takes place in the mining district. Once a month a truck comes into Fort Bayard at the theater with 15,000 pounds of food. Volunteers come in and put together individual boxes of food with a variety to give out to the people that come. Chandler said if they had a permanent location, they could do it two times a month. They also want to do a "client choice" where people could come in once a month and choose what they need.

Currently Chandler said they have started a backpack program for Cobre starting at Bayard Elementary for the students identified as at risk. They give them a sack of food once a week to take home. He said eventually he wants to do the food boxes at the school. Healthy Kids Healthy Community will be partnering with the Commons Center to do programs for the kids.

Chandler said in Silver City they have a farm stand where people can just come and take what they want. Originally, they intended to just supply it with what the program received and grew in the garden. Now the farm stand is 30 percent supported by the program and 70 percent has been people bringing produce from their garden when they have too much. Chandler said he wanted also to put a farm stand at the location being discussed. He invited them all to come check out the facility in Silver City.

Chandler said by having a building in the Mining District they will be able to do so much more for the municipalities. He said: "He is excited about the opportunity." The council had some questions for him about the facility. The property would not only have the building but fruit trees and gardens. They asked him what he wanted to do, and he said he would be open to any arrangement. He did add that purchasing the property would be ideal. Bauch asked him how long it would take to get started. He said that would be a little hard to answer. Building materials right now have been harder to get. Maybe they would look at adobe construction. He said he would like to break ground within the year and then have the first phase done in six months. Bauch asked if this would serve the entire mining district and he said yes. Lonnie Sandoval, police chief, raised the concern of traffic problems. Hudman and Chandler told him that the bulk of business would happen while school was in session.

Bauch said he had been impressed with the operation at Fort Bayard. He said he had gone out and checked it out but had no idea how many people in the area utilized the service. Chandler said currently they have not reached everyone in need. He also pointed out that they deliver to people that could not come out due to illness or mobility and last month delivered 25 boxes in the mining district.

The property Chandler identified currently holds the mercado. Bauch took this time to announce to the council a project they had been working on. He had not said anything because they have been waiting to hear if funding would be available to do it before he told them. The project would be to move the mercado close to the walking bridge and do a farmers market and gardens. Hudman said she had applied for a grant from Freeport McMoRan in the amount of $50,000. She said they have never been turned down but had not heard yet.

Chandler said he wanted to focus on not just being a food center but a community center. They would be very sensitive to the needs of the communities.

Sandoval brought the discussion back to traffic issues. He asked about the parking and Chandler said that they would have a parking area.

A resident in the audience had a question for Chandler. She asked about income guidelines and if they had any. Chandler said no one will be turned away. He said they do receive milk and cheese from the federal government and are supposed to verify low income. He said most people are already SNAP (supplemental food assistance program) verified. No information will be asked for. A person might be asked if their income is below a certain amount. He added if someone is in line, they will get a box.

The council approved moving forward with the negotiations for the project.

The council disapproved the request of a resident to put in a fence for now. The fence would be for the end of Saint James Street. Currently the residents have been using that area to cross the highway to the Dollar Store and a fence would stop the people from cutting through.

Bauch said currently the highway department has a broken-down barbed wire fence. The council had a lot of discussion on the issue. They discussed a chain-link fence that people would just cut to get through and if it had a gate, it would defeat the purpose and cause possible liability to the town if someone got run over crossing the highway. A resident said they had problems with trespassing.

Hudman brought up she had recently received a wildlife report from the state and Santa Clara and Arenas Valley have been second in the state for wildlife hits. The state will be proposing a 12-foot-high fence from Bayard through to Arenas Valley and a bridge crossing for the wildlife around dragonfly.

The council approved a manufactured home for Johnathan Wilson at 334 Manhattan Park Drive. Code enforcement said it had passed all codes. The manufactured home will be brand new.

The council approved the purchase of a Toro weed trimmer in the amount of $42,844.14. Weed trimmer would be just one function. It can also be a street sweeper. It has a cab and a diesel engine. Currently the village has a small mower that must also be used at Fort Bayard and cannot keep up. Hudman explained to the council she had requested capital outlay money for Fort Bayard and Representative Luis Terrazas had gotten them $70,000. Half of the cost of the tractor would come from that money. The machine will be used for the village and Fort Bayard so the cost will be split.

The council approved the purchase of laptops for the police department that would be compatible with the CAD (computer aided dispatch) system they needed. The laptops will cost $15,519.67. The current laptops will be converted to the village use. Sandoval explained to the council that these laptops would allow them to connect with central dispatch and have already started being used by Silver City and the county. The system allows them a lot more capabilities they currently do not have. He said the officers have been training for the new system and hope to have the computers by the end of the year.

The council approved Southwest Tree Solutions to clear the dead trees at Fort Bayard that are a danger. Hudman said they would be using some of the $70,000 capital outlay they received for Fort Bayard to pay for it. The contract approved would be for $2,000-$2,500 a day and not to exceed $15,000. The wood cut down and collected will be cut for firewood and free to the public. The rest would be put in a woodchipper.

The council approved the service agreement with Stantec Inc. for CDGB 21-C-RS-I-01-G-06 Fort Bayard sidewalk and street improvement. A Stantec representative attended to answer any questions and give an overview. They said the design had been done. Bauch asked when it would go out for bid. An environmental assessment must be performed and then it can go out for bid and begin construction in February or March.

The council approved an extension with Stantec for water main replacement on Bellm and Caddel Streets. The agreement had been made in 2021. However they had putthis with two other projects to minimize disruption and make it more cost effective. Also, by doing them all together they possibly could get a bigger contractor to come in and do them all together. The extension will not affect fees; it just extends the agreement.

Some residents had questions about their area and attention to their drainage problems.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

Every year the council enters into an agreement with Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. The council approved to continue that service with resolution 2022-20. No changes to the agreement from last year and the yearly fee will be $1,032.

The council approved resolution 2022-21 for the year 2024-2028. This concerns the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan). This list goes to the state every year to ask for funding for projects. The legislature only looks at the top five. Hudman said the list stayed the same as last year except city hall improvements moved up to the top five. She said they had several issues with the building that needed attention. The sports complex had been moved until the gym at Central Elementary had been figured out.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

A resident had some questions and concerns for the council. He asked about the dumpsters and when the speed bumps would be put in. Bauch said they got the speed bumps in, but the rain had not been cooperating. He had a concern with dogs running loose and barking. He said he had called Shirley Wiegel, animal control officer, but had been hung up on. Bauch said he would get with Wiegel and see what he could do.

Rosalie Garza asked the council if they could do something about the safety issue turning into Manhattan Park. A turn off access lane does not exist, and it could cause a traffic accident. Bauch said this had been the first time he heard this but would certainly look into what could be done. He did caution her that these things can take a while.

Garza had another concern to address to the council. She saw a Facebook post about code enforcement and them playing favorites with citations and felt someone needed to look into the claims because it makes Santa Clara look bad. Bauch said he had been monitoring the activities of the code officer and had not seen this. Hudman brought up that Silver City and Grant County had hired new code enforcement and they have been enforcing all over.

Garza said she had one more question. Manhattan Park had bylaws but the people that made them have been long gone. Her question concerned if they now will be under the village laws. Hudman said that Manhattan Park had covenants that go with the property and the county courthouse would have those.

The council went into closed session.

Open session started and Bauch said no decisions had been made in the closed session.

Hiring, raises, terminations

Amador recommended a lateral transfer of Rebekah Russell to manager for the maintenance department. The same pay would apply. The council approved the transfer.

The council approved removing Jay Madrid from the six-month probation and a step raise immediately.

The council approved the hiring of Daniel Greenie for the maintenance department full time at $14 an hour. Bauch pointed out that they still have one position open in maintenance.

Next meeting will be September 8, 2022

Meeting Adjourned