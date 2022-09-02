By Mary Alice Murphy

Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown, who was out of town, called the mostly in-person meeting to order virtually. He lost contact later, and Assistant Town Manager James Marshall handled the meeting after the disconnect.

Priscilla Lucero, who hosted the meeting at the Silver City Town Annex, gave some background history of the water commission. She said one of the issues addressed at the beginning of the group was how to deal with wastewater, especially in the Mining District. "The local governments, including the county, and the municipalities, Silver City, Santa Clara, Bayard and Hurley, created a joint powers agreement, with each entity designating a representative on the commission."

Lucero said in 2012, the commission had a preliminary engineering report (PER) done to look at regionalization of the water sources primarily to provide water

service to Hurley. "It is important to look at how regionalization of the water supply can benefit all the communities with a long-term water supply. The plan is to have primary and secondary water sources. At the time, the new Colonias Infrastructure Fund was determined to work toward the needs of local water associations, as well. I can send a PowerPoint presentation of all the funding sources that have been invested in getting water to Hurley. Between the water associations and the regionalization, about $19 million has been invested regionally. Hurley had had its challenges. They are getting ready to drill a third well, as the first two were disappointing in volumes and the second one also had contamination."

"What's different from back then to now?" she asked and answered. "Then, Freeport McMoran had notified Hurley that it planned to pull its water sources to the town as soon as they had developed their own water source. Now, Freeport has met with Hurley and created a non-binding agreement for 200 acre-feet of water to add to the wells the town has now."

Lucero noted that Freeport had also offered 250 acre-feet of water to Santa Clara from the Cron Ranch for the village's primary water system to include all the water associations from Hanover, Vanadium, Santa Clara, and from Silver City to Tyrone.

"In 2021, the town of Silver City applied for $200,000 to update the preliminary engineering report on the regional system," Lucero said. "Now we have opportunities to get water from Freeport. The bottom line is without a reliable water source, we can't do economic development."

She said she had invited the water associations to this meeting, so they could find out about the regional water system plan. "Most of your water is provided by Silver City, so you need to know what's happening. The plan has been in the works since 2006. In 2021, the Legislature in House Bill 200 took the New Mexico Unit Fund money and gave it to the Water Trust Board to manage."

[Editor's Note: The NM Unit Fund received money from the federal Arizona Water Settlements Act of 2004 to provide water and funding to the four counties, Grant, Luna, Hidalgo and Catron, in the southwest corner of New Mexico for economic development and water projects, overseen by the Interstate Stream Commission, which allocated some of the funding for projects over the 10 years that the money was arriving from 2012-2021 from the Lower Colorado River Basin Fund. This editor/author believes the state stole it from the New Mexico Central Arizona Project, made up of representatives from the four counties, and which was the named recipient of the funding in the AWSA.]

Lucero confirmed that the funding could only be used by eligible recipients in the four counties of SWNM. "I'm part of the Water Trust Board, and we haven't gotten far with the application process. I want us to be ready when the about $90 million in money rolls out. It's important for all of us here to build capacity at the local level to be able to apply for and manage the funding. One of my recommendations to the Water and Natural Resources Committee, as well as to the Water Trust Board, is to see them take a portion of the money for the [Author: couldn't understand at the time or on the recording]… to get past the other parts."

She said that $200,000 has been allocated from the Environmental Policy Act to develop the PER, but "we can't move on it yet, because the final guidance will not be ready until at least October. In this case, we're simply applying for planning money. In conversations yesterday, I was told there will be a 20 percent match. We have to make sure we have it available. We're also trying to make sure what the final cost of the PER will be. We can't move until then, although we're working on the scope of work, so we're ready to apply."

Hurley Mayor Ed Stevens said the project of getting water to Hurley has spent 10 years in the political arena. "We would still be dead in the water without Freeport coming forward. I personally want to say thank you to Freeport. We look forward to moving forward."

Tyrone Water and Wastewater Association President Alan Berg asked how the Interstate Stream Commission fits into the picture.

Lucero said the ISC has control of the NM Unit Fund and will be in partnership with the Water Trust Board on the allocations. "There are things the ISC has to comply with and also the New Mexico Financial Authority has to comply with regulations. But the NMFA doesn't have the capacity to allocate the funding. Discussions are happening now, but not as fast as we would like. I recommend keeping the NM Unit Fund money to leverage other federal and state funding sources."

Grant County Commissioner and Commission Chair Chris Ponce said it was "hard for him to swallow that Freeport has again had to come through for us. There's $90 million in there. It's disheartening. I wish election officials could come forth. We have communities struggling for water. The state is sitting on $90 million, and we have to have the mining company come through again. When this was presented to us, we were told the state wanted to get it done in a year or two. They take their time. Let's go up there and say: 'This money is ours.' But I do thank Freeport."

Lucero reiterated the need for the match for the EPA planning money and that it can come out of the NM Unit Fund money. "What happens, too, is that the projects keep costing more. I want to get us to where we can apply. Part of the reason, we had to start with Phase 1 for Hurley was because the contract between Hurley and Freeport for the company to provide water to the town was about to expire. But Freeport will never let us go without water."

Browne asked about the match, and whether the commission had to wait until the $200,000 from EPA is allocated "or can we spend it now?"

Lucero said her concern was that until the guidance for application comes through, "we can't spend the match."

Anthony Gutierrez of Stantec (and former director of the NM CAP Entity) said the match money cannot be expended prior to the allocation because then it wouldn't be used as a match. "We would be at risk."

Lucero said even though the money is in the name of the four counties, "you have to apply for it first."

Brown noted that prior to their January 2022 meeting, the group had not met since 2019. "In January, we met and agreed to update the old PER because of things that had occurred. Then Freeport stepped in to give us additional opportunities. We decided the updated PER would include Freeport. The engineers and I have talked about the timing. Maybe there are some things we can work on. If all the entities could create a 40-year water plan, it would help all of us. The town of Silver City is working on its updates. We want to identify the needs now and the potential needs in the future. I think Santa Clara is a good example. As they develop Fort Bayard, they have to make sure they have enough water rights."

Lucero said she is looking at opportunities to pay for 40-year water plans by applying through the NMFA, which is 100 percent grant. "There is no excuse not to do updates. It costs about $50,000 to develop a plan."

Gutierrez presented a Gantt chart with the estimated timing. The initial stage of a PER is data gathering. "We want the newest data and if everyone is updating their plans, then this would extend the timing. We provided an estimate for the scope of work and the cost of the PER. We pushed the start date back from Sept. 1. It will take about 208 days for the process. Much of the data available in the current PER is eight-to-10 years old. We need a discussion if we want to get started on the PER."

Olga Morales of the Rural Community Assistance Association noted that the 2012 PER did not include Hanover. Lucero said that a PER has since been done covering from Hanover to Santa Clara.

Gutierrez said the work order for Stantec describes the service of its engineers for the PER. "It will expand to include Hanover and Vanadium to Santa Rita."

On a map, he showed the recommended alternatives for Hurley and the project continues outside Bayard where a booster station would be placed, and it includes Santa Clara through Crumley Road. The original consideration was two wells for Hurley, but they did not develop enough water. "I estimated from the storage tanks at the top on a hill all the way to the Santa Rita Fire Station. It will take four to six months for a new PER, which is an update, but will included much more that's new. Also, the needs have potentially changed since 1995."

Morales said not every entity can do a PER. "It's different for mutual domestic water associations from municipalities. There are no set boundaries. I think a regional PER plan would cost more than $50,000."

Gutierrez asked if it would suffice for each municipality if it extended its PER to be more regional. Each individual entity needs a plan based on the time to do a 40-year plan. "We would be pretty far along in the PER if we simply added in the individual plans."

Lucero again emphasized that the final guidance for EPA funding would not come before October and probably closer to December.

Morales pointed out that many of the entities at the table don't have 40-year plans.

Lucero said that mutual domestics that use Silver City water do have those plans.

Berg asked how many water districts are included and where does the water come from.

Lucero said Hurley is right now the only municipality getting its water from Freeport. Most of the other entities have agreements with Silver City.

Berg noted that Tyrone is not part of the current plan

Lucero noted that Tyrone has two associations, the mutual domestic and the Tyrone Water and Wastewater. "Silver City provides water to the TWWA, but not to the mutual domestic."

Gutierrez said that the regional system starting in Hurley would potentially link to Silver City.

Ron Belanger of the Arenas Valley water association asked if the group is looking at phasing the projects.

Lucero said: "Once we know what the PER recommends, it would make sense to apply for the full amount."

Morales said the 2012 PER was phased, because it was easier to go for chunks of money. One of the things about the 40-year plan is that it includes the entire population of the PER. "You might have a better chance to get the full amount if you involve the full population."

Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch said he thought the PER should just include the Mining District.

Lucero said one of the contingencies is to include all the entities.

Morales said Silver City provides water to Arenas Valley. "The only new ones are Hanover and Santa Rita."

Lucero said Arenas Valley was included in the original PER from 2012 through Silver City because it's the entity that provides Arenas Valley its water.

Gutierrez said Stantec was tasked with updating the PER, which didn't include Tyrone.

Morales said she thought Tyrone should simply be mentioned as part of the plan, because the capacity is there already from Silver City.

Berg noted that he sees a disparity in how Silver City charges each entity.

"I don't think the PER will divulge how much each is charged," Gutierrez said. "Each municipality has its own system pretty much. Some don't have a system, but the regional system is to provide an extra buffer for those that do have systems."

Lucero confirmed that Tyrone was included in the original PER.

Gutierrez agreed and said the only ones added are Santa Rita and Hanover. "We added in the 200 acre-feet from Freeport to Hurley and the 250 acre-feet from Freeport to Santa Clara. We know the issues with the availability of water, particularly for Hurley. We already put that in. The new scope of work is identical to the old one, except for the addition of Santa Rita and Hurley and the Freeport donations."

He also noted that the only difference with updating most 40-year plans would be changes in water demand and water availability. "If the 40-year plan needs to be done, then do it."

Morales said to her the 40-year plans make a 40-year regional plan make sense. "You haven't had a tremendous population growth, but the idea is to salvage economic development and to expand growth."

Lucero said she thought Hurley, Santa Clara and Bayard could apply for NMFA funding to update their 40-year plans.

Berg asked how many aquifers the entities are sharing.

Randy Ellison, representing Freeport-McMoRan, said the two offers the company had made come from two different basins.

Morales noted that New Mexico has critical blocks of water and water cannot be transferred from one to another.

Berg said he didn't like being held hostage to Silver City. "We don't like our agreement."

Ellison said the benefit of the regional system is that everyone has a secondary source of water.

Morales said part of the regional plan was feasibility. "Who's in and who's out?"

Bauch said he thought the priority for the regional system was to provide secondary water to the Mining District as Silver City provides water to several entities.

Lucero said Silver City supplies water to the Rosedale Road area, as an example, but they have had people on a waiting list for many years, because Silver City has a cap on how many taps it provides to the area.

Marshall said the regional water plan does not change the priorities of the Mining District.

Gutierrez said there is no language in the scope about the Mining District. "It's all about the regional system. The direct objective is to update the PER to include the entire region."

Belanger said he sees the first problem as: "How much water do we need and how can we distribute it. Where can we get more water?"

Stevens pointed out that without the inclusion of everyone, it would be higher costs for the Mining District.

The entities represented approved the update of the PER.

Morales gave a report. "There are a lot of things that the Water Commission is not doing, and it's because of limitations of the joint-powers agreement. As you are beginning to interconnect, you need to think about who will own and manage the entity for the regional plan. Is it the intent to own, manage and operate the regional entity?"

Bauch said each municipality has its own water system that it maintains and operates. "I think we should take responsibility for the lines that connect them."

Stevens said the lines are already there. "Bayard is not here today. I don't think it is wise to move forward on a central entity without Bayard's input."

Morales said the current members of the JPA, which are the municipalities, "what you're saying is that you are owning, distributing and operating."

Bauch said Santa Clara picks up the line from Silver City and "we maintain it."

Marshall noted that some beginning and ending lines don't fall under a jurisdiction. "That's why we need a regional system, which allows us to get an organization to manage the system. It will line out that it is a sharing entity to manage the system. We will be connecting storage systems, and each pulls out what it needs." He asked Morales for drafts of other similar systems.

Morales said: "At some point, you'll have to think about the match and how to get loans. It would be much easier to deal with billing and such with one single entity."

Lucero said it would offer a sharing of costs.

"Do you want the see language in the JPA to address individual entities or as a regional entity?" Morales asked.

Stevens asked if it would be possible to have both, as each entity has different opinions and options.

Marshall said he thought most funders would prefer to see the entities working together under one organization. "Or we'll be fighting every month for the next 50 years."

Morales said her recommendation is for one entity, a governance piece that shows collaboration.

Karl Pennock, also of RCAC, said: "We talked about how we would distribute costs. I would say you should look at distributing costs by demand and distributing by the number of connections. Without Silver City participation, it would cost about four times as much for the other municipalities. We need your historic information, number of customers and water usage for each community, as well as the condition of the equipment in each community."

"We will call you for the information," Morales said.

Lucero took the opportunity to congratulate Morales, as she has been named executive director of the organization in Washington D.C. "She will be an asset for us up there. As well as a challenge for us for who will take her position to keep things going."

Gilbert Cruz, president of the Hanover mutual domestic, thanked Lucero for "being there with the knowledge. We have to have someone with the engineering and contractor background 24/7. We didn't and we had a poor design, the wrong pump and motor. It should have been done right."

During commissioner reports, Stevens said he respects Bauch's stance. "I also thank Freeport, and I think it has to be everyone working together. I wish Bayard were here."

The next meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Silver City Town Hall Annex.