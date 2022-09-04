Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Woman's Club Corn Hole Tournament 082722
Two players vie for a win
The second player tosses one of his bean bags
Tom Polanco tosses
James Maestas throws
Ron Parra takes a toss
Trish Medina prepares to try to hit the hole
James Maestas aims for the hole
The Woman's Club held a Corn Hole Tournament to raise funs for the organization. Club President Lorraine Anglin organized the event with other members. Seven teams of two vied for prizes. The USSSA Team won the top prize. Anglin said she and her partner, Stacey Sollisch lost first thing. The award they received is called the Toilet Bown Trophy.