Photos by Mary Alice Murphy taken on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Buyers line up to buy baked goods from Beverley Been.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5170.jpg
Some of the specimens from the Zuhl Museum in Las Cruces
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5171.jpg
Jackie and Harold Harvey of the A to Z Rock Shop in Sierra Vista, AZ, had wares for sale.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5172.jpg
Carla Fairly of Slkhorn Trading Company in Monticello, NM, has really close up photographs of stones, as well as other goods for sale.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5177.jpg
A table full of crystals
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5178.jpg
A handful of blue angular beads
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5179.jpg
Ansel Walters helps with the auction
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5182.jpg
Wade Cave prepares the papers for the auction
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5184.jpg
George South of Silver City holds up a display of turquoise
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5185.jpg
Julie Bailey of Cliff with some of her hand-created jewelry
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5190.jpg
Martin Olvera places a geode to break it open
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5192.jpg
And the geode cracks in two to show its intricate inside
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5195.jpg
Andy Eby of Artrox Lapidary of El Paso, TX shows one of his items for sale
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5196.jpg
Part of the crowd checking out the displays
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Gem-Mineral-Show-090322/IMG_5199.jpg
The Gem and Mineral Show put on by the Grant County Rolling Stones will continue on Monday, Sept. 5, for last minute visits and sales. Don't miss it.