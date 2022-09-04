Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Carnitas, Musica y Mas 090322
Patsy Madrid and Olga Ray managed the table at the entrance to the event
Shaely Anne Martinez enjoys the merry-go-round
Maria Jimenez, backed by La Luna Llena Mariachi Group of Deming, serenaded the attendees.
Maria Jimenez
In addition to the music, the bar and the food vendors, cicadas also regaled the crowd with their music in the trees. This one sits in a hand.
The Carnitas, Musica y Mas event began in the evening of Friday, Sept. 2, continued on Saturday, Sept. 3, and ended this evening, Sept. 4. The event held at Gough Park featured music, food vendors (the carnitas were yummy!) and a bar. Attendees sat at tables, in chairs or around the park, visiting, listening to the music and chilling out. Speakers at the event welcomed the attendees. On Saturday around noon, hey included Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner, Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Rem Guadalupe Caro, Councilman Jose Ray - an organizer - and District 39 Rep. Luis Terrazas. He reminded anyone who had suffered flood damage this year to gather before and after photos to submit to the Grant County Emergency Manager Justin Gojkovich, so they might be eligible for federal or state aid.