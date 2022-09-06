By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at about 7:21 a.m., a Silver City Police Department officer spoke with a 69-year-old Silver City woman in reference to a fraud complaint, the woman stating she gave $25,000 to someone after a scam.

According to an SCPD incident report, the woman (identified as "the victim") "stated she received a phone call from what she believed was Amazon regarding a pre-authorized purchase that was made with her account, and it caused the purchase to be "red-flagged" and that is why they were calling her. The male that was speaking to the victim identified himself as Samuel Levin. The victim stated she did not make any purchase with her Amazon account and that is when Samuel and she began to talk about the purchase. The victim stated that she did provide Samuel her bank account information, social security number, and debit card information. As the victim was on the phone with Samuel, she was transferred to "Western Fraud Department" and the victim believed the company was real because she has all of the information with Western Bank located in Silver City, NM. When the victim was transferred, she explained about what was going on with her account and spoke with another subject that is unknown. As the victim was on the phone, she was told by the male that she is a suspect in a case involving money laundering.

The victim got worried and concerned and began to listen to the instructions that were given to her. The victim was instructed that she needed to go to her bank and withdraw $25,000 and have it sent to a Jacky Fernandes at a CVS pharmacy located at 124 De Anza Blvd. in San Mateo, California 94402. The victim did go withdraw the money from her bank account and did seal the money in a package. The victim was told by the male that she needed to send the package through UPS and was provided a case number that is FTC-UST-0829022-5221. The victim did go to UPS and have the package sent to the address. When the victim was doing all this, she was instructed by the male subject to not be suspicious about the incident when she went in to UPS and sent the package out. The victim was told to label the package as an "Antique" and not disclose the information of what the antique is in the UPS store and not to talk to the bank about the incident because they will get her into trouble and not allow her to get the process done."

After hearing the victim's account of the scam, the SCPD officer instructed the victim to go to UPS and attempt to have the package held before it could be delivered, to contact her bank, and also to contact the Social Security office.

The victim contacted the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at about 8:53 a.m., requesting to speak with the officer, the report said. After contacting Bryan Maynes, the local manager for UPS, the officer gave Maynes the tracking number of the package and was told a UPS security team would be contacted and they would call the officer in reference to the package.

The victim called GCRDA again at about 11:52 a.m. stating she was contacted by a UPS manager who had contacted their shipping department in San Mateo who were going to put a hold on delivering the package and return it to the victim. The victim said when that happened, she would notify GCRDA.

The SCPD incident report ended with, "Pending investigation at this time waiting to see if the victim was able to obtain the returned package. No further information at this time."