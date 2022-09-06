By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers responded to a school threat call at Jose Barrios School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at about 1:40 p.m. According to an SCPD incident report, one of the responding officers advised that an anonymous tip stated a male was threatening gun violence at the school and a New Mexico State Police sergeant forwarded the tip along to the SCPD office.

When the officers made contact with the principal of JBS, Travis Yurcic, Yurcic stated although the father of a child at JBS did not seem upset when discussing homework and absences when the child leaves with his mother during custody exchanges, the school received about 60 calls from the father after he lost custody of his child at a court hearing. Yurcic, the report stated, contacted the superintendent for Silver Consolidated Schools requesting an indefinite criminal trespass warning issued to the father, Joshua Geren, no age or address given, for all Silver Consolidated Schools.

An SCPD officer contacted the mother of the child who stated Geren was upset when she was given custody of their child until he could complete a mental health evaluation. The officer, according to the report, was advised that NMSP had contacted Geren and transported him to Gila Regional Medical Center for the mental health evaluation and also issued him the indefinite CTW.

At about 3:40 p.m., on Aug. 29, an SCPD officer made contact with the Superintendent of Silver Consolidated Schools Will Hawkins, at his office at the Silver Schools Administrative Building. Hawkins told the officer he received a phone call from Geren at about 3:26 p.m. who was upset about being issued the indefinite CTW. According to the report, Hawkins said Geren stated, "You might want to keep a close eye on the dumpster at the schools because people can put stuff in there any time," and "Someone can walk into Jose Barrios at any time." No other comments were made, the report stated.