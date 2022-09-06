Jose Barrios School subject of school threat

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 06 September 2022 06 September 2022

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers responded to a school threat call at Jose Barrios School on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at about 1:40 p.m. According to an SCPD incident report, one of the responding officers advised that an anonymous tip stated a male was threatening gun violence at the school and a New Mexico State Police sergeant forwarded the tip along to the SCPD office.

When the officers made contact with the principal of JBS, Travis Yurcic, Yurcic stated although the father of a child at JBS did not seem upset when discussing homework and absences when the child leaves with his mother during custody exchanges, the school received about 60 calls from the father after he lost custody of his child at a court hearing. Yurcic, the report stated, contacted the superintendent for Silver Consolidated Schools requesting an indefinite criminal trespass warning issued to the father, Joshua Geren, no age or address given, for all Silver Consolidated Schools.

An SCPD officer contacted the mother of the child who stated Geren was upset when she was given custody of their child until he could complete a mental health evaluation. The officer, according to the report, was advised that NMSP had contacted Geren and transported him to Gila Regional Medical Center for the mental health evaluation and also issued him the indefinite CTW.

At about 3:40 p.m., on Aug. 29, an SCPD officer made contact with the Superintendent of Silver Consolidated Schools Will Hawkins, at his office at the Silver Schools Administrative Building. Hawkins told the officer he received a phone call from Geren at about 3:26 p.m. who was upset about being issued the indefinite CTW. According to the report, Hawkins said Geren stated, "You might want to keep a close eye on the dumpster at the schools because people can put stuff in there any time," and "Someone can walk into Jose Barrios at any time." No other comments were made, the report stated.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 