By Mary Alice Murphy

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, representatives of the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department visited Silver City for a public hearing on the Freeport-McMoRan proposed expansion of the Tyrone Mine site with the Emma Mine.

Felicia Orth served as the hearing officer for the evening. "This hearing regards the application from Freeport McMoRan to expand the Tyrone Mine with the Emma Mine. This is a hybrid hearing with dozens of interested participants here [at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center] and dozens more on the WebEx virtual platform."

"We will give the public an opportunity to speak about the mine, with three presentations preceding the public speaking," Orth said. "First members of the Mining and Minerals Division will speak, second representatives from Freeport will present and then Gila Resources Information Project will make a presentation. We will also accept public comment after each presentation or at the end."

She noted that no decisions would be made at the hearing, but everything said would become part of the record.

Orth said each member of the public who wished to speak had a limit of five minutes, and if they wished to make more comments, they had the option to make written comments [which closed on Aug. 31, 2022, but with some requests for extension, may have been extended. This author has not been able to determine that.]

She also noted that the hearing board had received written comments from NM Rep. Rebecca Dow and Rep. Luis Terrazas.

The first speaker from the MMD was David Ohori, senior reclamation specialist. "The application for the Emma Project noted that it would be operated by Freeport McMoRan."

Ohori said the permit application is managed by the Mining Act rules, part 5. "Tyrone is permitted as an existing mine. This is a permit revision proposal. It has significant changes, including to environmental impacts and financial changes."

He noted the Tyrone Mine was approved in 1996 and revised on April 12, 2004 to include close out plans. In 2005, the mine expanded and again in 2012. "The reissued permit in 2021 included the close out plan. Permit modifications include minor changes including to the financial assurance." [Author's Note: He said the application and supplements are on the MMD website, but I've not been able to find them.]

Ohori said the standard for close outs is to attain a self-sustaining ecosystem meeting MMD standards. It must also be beneficial for post-planning land uses. Water treatment and wildlife protection must be part of the plan. He noted that part 508 of the Mining Rules requires new units to follow higher standards for reclamation. "Emma is a new unit and to assure the protection of human and wildlife safety, it requires higher regulatory standards. The application gives a cost estimate of the financial assurance, and the earthworks and water treatment will cost more than $5 million and maintenance almost $7 million, so for the closeout the estimate is $12.3 million. That is subject to change upon review."

"Where are we in the process?" Ohori asked and answered. "This public hearing was requested by GRIP and others. The MMD will consider all public comments. The New Mexico Environment Department will process the discharge permits and will review them. Tyrone will be required to provide financial assurance, but we have not yet reached that point in our documents."

Dan Becker asked about the reclamation and the self-sustaining ecosystem. "I saw a sign for reclamation. I know high desert eco-systems. There was no way that was a high desert eco-system. How will it affect the Emma Pit?"

Ohori said the "area you're talking about was reclaimed in 2008-12 from former leach piles. The MMD has certain requirements and the re-establishment of vegetation in this case was for wildlife habitat. It takes a minimum of 12 years to re-establish perennial grasses. It will meet certain standards. There is no comparison to reference the area. It has not been approved as a self-sustaining area, and there may be more reclamation done. Contact me and I'll try my best to answer your questions."

During the first of three public comment sessions, Orth said that people could make comments now or wait until one of the later sessions.

David Rose was sworn in. "I am a retired game warden from California, so my concerns are about the wildlife. The water quality in the water pit will exceed safe levels of cadmium and selenium. It will require treatment forever. I think Freeport should minimize the size of the water pit for wildlife benefit."

Harry Brown was sworn in and said he is a member of the County Commission but is not there on their behalf. "I'm here by myself, and I'm also a board member of GRIP, but I am not speaking for them. In the commission, we have talked a lot about outdoor recreation. We're thoughtful in our response. We are careful that everything we do for outdoor recreation will improve the local quality of life. I hope that is the same philosophy of MMD. We know the expansion will reap benefits. We need copper and shouldn't expect a subset of residents to suffer. In specific, I hope you will approve the application but will include requirements on how it affects neighbors, our water quality and our night sky. I hope the company will provide monitoring of wells in the area. I hope it will also require air quality monitoring. I postulate there will be water contained on site. It refracts light for our night skies. We are proud of our night skies. We have two major mines that need light. I ask for a report that the light will not affect the skies. That counters my common sense that the light would not affect those living ½ a mile away."

Tony Trujillo was sworn in. He identified himself as a lobbyist for Freeport, but "tonight I am reading a statement from Sen. Siah Hemphill. 'Mining jobs and the tax revenue from them are pillars to Grant County. The Emma Mine will produce much needed jobs and copper. The Emma will produce U.S. produced copper. Freeport has proven and demonstrated that it believes in protecting the environment.'"

Art Ratcliffe said he is a resident of White Signal, about two miles away from the Emma Pit. "Rising temperatures make water evaporate. The Rio Grande was once a perennial river. We have unprecedented drought this year. The river is dry for hundreds of miles. Even the Rhine River in Europe is almost dry. We find our water supply threatened and agriculture has pulled a lot of it. This is the worst drought in 1,200 years and the ice caps are melting. The Loma Blanca subdivision is concerned about water levels and the affects of the drawdown coming. According to Freeport, the cone of depression in the water table will not meet us. We would like to see a mitigation plan for what Freeport will do if the drawdown of water impacts our wells. As a military veteran with PTSD, I am also not looking forward to the blasting. I can probably survive that, but we cannot survive without water."

Billy Billings, who noted he is also a commissioner, said he was speaking for himself, not the Commission. "We own property directly across from Apache Mound subdivision. We have several wells we use for livestock and for our family. Freeport has proven to be a responsible neighbor. They are heavily regulated by state Mining Rules. Freeport is often made out to be a bully. We well know they are not. We've been neighbors since 1965. Some have led us to believe that the company is not a responsible company. That is not the case. And as we move to renewable energy and vehicles, the need for copper grows many times over. It is an extremely well-regulated company, especially as compared to foreign companies that produce more than 1 million pounds of copper a day. Wouldn't we prefer having copper from a well-regulated company here in New Mexico for our safety and yours? Freeport has a $366 million impact to New Mexico, with good jobs. Copper is a product to sustain our future. We can't do it, if we restrict copper mining."

Glenn Griffin was sworn in. He said he is a resident of Silver City and that no one in his family works for Freeport and he is not paid by anyone to speak. "I have a serious question. What about the 500-year flood plains? Freeport seems to be stuck on the 100-year floodplains. We need studies on the 500-year floodplains. If you include the Little Rock expansion, I don't know the acre-feet of Emma. What amount of water will Freeport be pulling from our groundwater? Will Freeport pay property taxes? They have an exemption, but there will be cumulative environmental impacts from the five water pits in the area. Do you count them all together? I think the cumulative impacts should be taken into account. Will you have lined tailings? There should be an amendment that will allow lined tailings to keep the heavy metals out of the groundwater. It would protect the neighbors. I read House Junior Resolution 2 which would allow voters to decide whether the people have environmental rights."

The next article will get into the Freeport presentation.