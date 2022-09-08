SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Grant County due to recent severe flooding, making available additional funding and state resources for affected communities.
The emergency declaration comes after monsoon rain events that began in August have resulted in flooding that damaged U.S. HWY 180, county roads, and public and private properties in the affected area.
The executive order provides $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with emergency protective measures, help prevent additional damages, repair public infrastructure, and lessen the overall recovery time. The emergency declaration follows the Grant County Commission issuing a local declaration of emergency and requesting additional assistance from the state.
"This emergency declaration will bring Grant County together and reinstate a level of normalcy," said Grant County Emergency Manager Justin Gojkovich.
The executive order is attached to this release.