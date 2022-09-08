GRMC is the first hospital in New Mexico to offer HeartFlow Analysis.

Silver City, New Mexico - Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) now offers a first-of-its-kind noninvasive technology to aid physicians in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD), HeartFlow Analysis.

The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. This new technology, presented by HeartFlow, is a revolution in healthcare related to heart health.

Dr. Norman Ratliff, a board certified cardiologist and head of Gila Regional Cardiology shared, "HeartFlow has developed this unique new technology, known as fractional flow reserve measurement, that can save lives. This technology is now available at GRMC. HeartFlow helps us efficiently have quality information that allows us to quickly and effectively make treatment plans for patients, hopefully saving lives, time, and money as we treat our community."

The HeartFlow Analysis takes data from a patient's non-invasive coronary CTA and leverages algorithms trained using deep learning (a form of AI) and highly trained analysts to create a personalized, digital 3D model of the patient's coronary arteries. It then uses powerful computer algorithms to simulate blood flow and assess the impact of blockages on blood flow to the heart. Within hours, the HeartFlow Analysis is provided to the patient's physician via a secure web interface, and provides information on the extent of a patient's arterial blockage and the impact the blockage has on blood flow to the heart.

Gila Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in the state of New Mexico and one of the first small rural hospitals in the country to offer this technology. This means that local residents will have access to life-saving, revolutionary technologies in Silver City.