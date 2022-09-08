By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: The first part addressed the Mining and Minerals Division presentation and comments after it. This is part 2 and will cover the Freeport presentation and comments.]

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, representatives of the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department visited Silver City for a public hearing on the Freeport-McMoRan proposed expansion of the Tyrone Mine site with the Emma Mine.

Tom Shelley, Freeport McMoRan Tyrone Mine Environmental Manager, said he appreciated the MMD for organizing the hearing. "I am excited to present the proposal to the public. The Emma Mine is key to Tyrone Mine's 10-year plan. It continues to provide jobs for our employees. The Tyrone Mine and its employees are part of our community. I am also proud of Freeport's responsible copper mining. The Emma Mine meets international best practices. We've held community meetings and we appreciate your comments and concerns. We have incorporated your concerns as appropriate. The plan exceeds environment standards in the application and close out plan. Emma is an expansion to the existing Tyrone operations. It is located just south of the Tyrone Mine area.

"The Tyrone Mine is about 5,000 acres, and Emma is about 400 acres. The closest neighbor is the Apache Mound subdivision, with the closest resident from the edge of the pit to the property line is .6 of a mile. All of our mine activities are on private and mineral estate lands. During the development of the open pit, we will transfer the ore to Tyrone, where it will be processed. The material removed will be segregated so the clean rock and dirt will be stockpiled for reclamation, with one pile next to Emma and part will be piles north of the Tyrone mine. The topsoil will be saved. The Tyrone Mine permit allows 11,000 acres. Tyrone is proposing to expand 336 acres to accommodate mining activities."

He said a cross section indicated that the open pit will be about 550 feet deep. He noted the water table is shown by the monitoring wells on site. Year 1 of the project will be building the haul road and salvaging the soil. Years 2 and 3 will lower the land to 6,150 feet and year four to 6,000 elevation. Year 5 will put the bottom elevation at 5,700. During that year, the water level will be reached. It will be 200 feet below the water table. "We are required to protect groundwater." Shelley noted the air quality permit was reissued last year and included that the Emma Mine does not exceed air quality standards. "There are concerns from neighbors that it will affect their water supplies. We have a water rights application in at the Office of the State Engineer. It does not require an alternate point of diversion. New Mexico water law protects the water supply. The OSE determines the availability of water and the impairment of rights. If the OSE determines our application will impact the neighbors' water supply, it will not issue the permit. We have tasked hydrogeologists to evaluate the water supply. They determined that there could be a drawdown on the nearest well of a potential 2-to-7 feet. Usually, they are conservative and will overestimate the impact. The OSE will also evaluate and make a determination."

Lee Nix, former chief environmental specialist at Tyrone for 15 years, said he oversaw the groundwater program and had a lot of help from Daniel B. Stephens and Company, also known as Geologic Albuquerque. "If I were dependent on groundwater, I totally understand your concern and I would be concerned about my family's welfare. Freeport has worked to secure water rights for decades. I believe we can coexist and help you understand that we are not a threat."

He showed a presentation of how rainfall is larger at higher elevations and streams flow down from that rainfall. The groundwater moves parallel to those streams. It follows the topography. "The highlands are the recharge areas, and we all count on the recharge areas. The Burros Mountains are our highlands. They are 2,000 feet higher than the Emma Mine. We know the Burros receive more rainfall because they are more forested. A historic document, 'Water Resources of Grant County,' published in 1972, characterized our local hydrogeology. It hasn't changed much. The flow patterns deliver water to the Emma through Apache Mound and Loma Blanca. The aquifer doesn't intercept significantly. We have collected data, and we drill in stages to learn from the wells. We will have wells to monitor the groundwater."

John Ayarbe, senior hydrologist at Geologic Albuquerque, said the preliminary work for the mine includes installation of wells and to determine the flow direction and the water quality. "We drilled two wells in 2021 and three in 2022. At Emma, the flow is to the northeast. The water meets standards of quality. To the south and southeast of Emma, the water quality exceeds standards. That is attributed to the natural flow from Emma to the northeast. We will form a network of wells to meet the Mining Rules, and some are downstream of the stockpiles. The reason they were placed where they are is to monitor the water between the Emma Mine and Apache Mound to observe any changes. Dewatering activities will prevent contamination of groundwater."

Shelley said people have had other concerns that include noise, lighting and the viewshed. "If it's a concern of neighbors, it is also the concern of every Tyrone employee. Tyrone is committed to be a good neighbor."

He noted that many of the studies that have been done on potential impacts can be found on the Freeport website, as well as on the MMD website.

Shelley said the Tyrone Mine has an active program to hear from neighbors. "I think we've been successful. Some of the proposed lighting and noise changes to reduce both have been the result of neighbor feedback. We are confident we will not be a nuisance to neighbors. We will be making some traffic changes. Our project is to move the road leading to the Burro Mountain Homestead. We received feedback and the best alternative is to move it to the south. It will be an additional four-tenths of a mile of travel for the residents."

"On the closure and closeout plan, after mining we are required to re-establish the self-sustaining ecosystem for wildlife and water treatment," Shelley said. "The areas of the pit will be filled with clean rock and soil covered with topsoil and revegetated with local plants. We expect the quality at the end of mining to be good. We propose to treat water after mining at our treatment plant in Tyrone. We are not proposing to have the pit 'leak,' as has been a worry for some. We will prevent wildlife contact with the water. For reclamation, we will regrade it to a 3:1 slope with topsoil and vegetated, as well as the haul road. The closeout includes a 100-year threshold at a price of $12 million. Based on what is currently at the site, there is a thin layer of soil over granite. We are known for award-winning reclamation. We have grievance management and an open-door policy for neighbors who want to reach out to us. Tyrone employees are excited for the project."

The first question come from the online chat from a Mr. Rinz (spelling unknown) asking for clarification on the tailings issue.

Shelley replied that one of the public comments asked if the tailings would be lined. "We will have no tailings—the residual of crushed rock—as part of the Emma Mine. Tyrone does not process ore that way, so there are no tailings."

Glenn Griffin asked if there would be lined overburden stockpiles to pull away water to protect the groundwater.

Shelley said there would be no lined overburden stockpiles. "There is no need with non-discharging units and the stockpiles will be segregated. We will have no acid procedures, and if there is anything acid generating, we have existing permitted stockpiles.

Dan Becker asked: "Related to the hydrogeology, is there anything that separates Cherry Creek and Oak Grove from the mine? You show the water flow to the northeast and other flows to the southeast. Will the pit change the flow since it's below water level? What is Freeport going to do if a private well drops by 2-to-7 feet?"

Ayarbe answered that there was no way that the mine would reverse the flow at Cherry Creek. He noted that the water fault flows parallel to the creek and may have an impact. "The information is in the hydrogeologic report."

He also said that if the mining affected the water, Freeport usually would implement mitigation.

Shelley said the wells between the Emma Mine and Apache Mound are not expected to impact the quality of water at Apache Mound because they are upslope. "If there were an issue, we would address it with the Water Quality Bureau. As for the potential drawdown, that's the reason why we have wells that are only monitoring wells. We expect there will be some drawdown. We can compare it to the model, and we will confirm that our water drawdown estimate is correct."

Diana Edwards said she is a family counselor and anthropologist living on 7 ½ acres that she is restoring on Apache Mound. "Or it was before Emma. How do you propose to monitor air quality? We have a lot of wind in this area and mining will stir up dust and particles. No one has mentioned insects. How do noise and light affect them? The birds need something to eat. How will the open pit be covered completely? Toxic metals will be poisonous forever. One hundred years will not be covered by $12 million. I don't know how the pit water will be managed it keep from killing birds. I don't question that it will exceed water quality standards. 100 years is not perpetuity. I ask questions about the environmental report. Tom said typically the levels will be acceptable. You expect plants to die. You expect animals to die. That is not acceptable to me. I will say that Freeport has always been very open and courteous and polite to my questions."

Christine Hess thanked Freeport and the Mining and Minerals Division for the hearing, as well as Allyson Siwik of the Gila Resources Information Project for asking for the hearing "to protect the only Earth we have. The map completely fails to show Loma Blanca. A good number of people are living near this project. We all need protection, and the protection map should show Loma Blanca and Apache Mound. I will never believe that there won't be an impact. I also don't think you're taking our private wells into account. There will be a lot of water going down to the pit and will go 200 feet below the water table. How will it affect our wells? We've been told there will be five monitoring wells, but we won't know the impact until our wells start to fail. We need other wells closer to our water supply. We need the commitments in a legal document. Earth's weather and climate is changing encompassing our glorious Earth. Drought has a major impact, causing the largest fires in state history. The mine expansion will use more water, and there's never enough water. We need a legal agreement that our wells will not be impacted. If Freeport plans an expansion, they need to be responsible to the residents. A lot of nature will disappear. You will forever be pumping water out of the pit. Is the Freeport forever plan covered by money for forever care for a massive open pit? My major concerns are about air, light pollution and blasting all seven days a week. I don't know that blasting is part of the noise study. How much dust will there be and what impact on our dark skies? What will we hear and experience? There will be trucks and heavy equipment. How much of our lives will be destroyed? My inner voice tells me there will be huge impacts to our quality of life. I am requesting another hearing on the new plans that need to be made. In the 240-page report, there must be responsibility and legal agreements."

Carol Martin said in reading through the impact assessment, she saw a couple of things. "It says there are no springs or wetlands. Then why did you find bullfrogs on Oak Grove Creek? There is a conflict on pages 8-10 and in attachment 114, the plant species have three pages listed. My hope is that only these plants species will be used in reclamation without any invasive plants. Plants found near Little Rock do not grow in New Mexico; they are not local. I hope you pay attention to this. Why waste time to plan things that are not native to the area?"

The next article will cover the presentation by GRIP and the last comments.

