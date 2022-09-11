By Mary Alice Murphy

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, representatives of the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department visited Silver City for a public hearing on the Freeport-McMoRan proposed expansion of the Tyrone Mine site with the Emma Mine.

Gila Resources Information Project Executive Director and GRIP Founder in 1998 Allyson Siwik introduced the two people who would be giving technical testimony, James Kuipers, who would speak on the online platform, and Dylan Duvergé who was present. She said GRIP was founded to promote community health by protecting natural resources. "We have pushed mining operations and the state to make sure we have responsible mining. We are not anti-mining because we recognize the economic benefit and the need of the minerals for renewal energy, but mining must respect its neighbors."

Siwik said Emma Mine, as a new unit, must fulfill all new rules and use the most appropriate technology, as well as continuing reclamation.

Kuiper said he has been working with GRIP for more than 20 years and has also worked with Freeport, the New Mexico Environment Department and the Mining and Minerals Division. "What we do is not meant to impugn the process, but the application is not complete. There are still questions among the company and the agencies. For comments on this hearing and this application, we want succinct comments. The discharge permit is on review. We expect the closure plan to reflect the complete plan. One of our goals is to avoid a discharge hearing, which can be onerous. GRIP has met with the Emma proposers, but we need one or two more opportunities to get the information we would desire. The closure-closeout plan is not done. Giving us only 14 days is not enough time for final comments. We would like four weeks instead of two. What I've heard reflected in the comments shows Emma would have an impact on local communities. There is impact that we haven't seen at Chino, Tyrone or Little Rock. The key part of the Mining Rules Act is to look at best practices. We want to see the mine done right. Impacts include noise, blasting, lighting, dust and safety. Noise is a good example.

"Twenty-one years ago, we put together the first mitigation plan, which dealt with noise and light," he continued. "We didn't discover these issues until we reached out to community. The learned studies didn't hit the mark. Freeport now works on decibels at night. The back-up alarm from the trucks turned out to be the largest issue. Studies talk about present existing best management practices, but we don't have a document telling us how they are enforced. A number of other things people have brought up include the five-year plan. Is there potential for further expansion? Are there other projects just beginning or more? What about open space? Could the acreage around the mine be a conservation easement? Climate change has been mentioned. How do they build resiliency into the system? I'm surprise Freeport hasn't addressed that as a risk. What about wastewater and heavy metals leakage? What is the waste management plan? Reclamation is another subject. We need more discussion. We need Freeport to talk to Game and Fish. They need to be concerned about safety and risk. Financial assurance is another topic. So, there is always money once a mine closes, some places use 100 years, some 500 years. For perpetuity, they need to make sure there is enough money."

He noted that there has been a reduction of the corporate guarantee. "It was 75 percent, now it's 25-30 percent. I'd like to see it zero. I would want to see the renewable energy eliminate the guarantees over time."

Dylan Duvergé works for Stratus Environmental LLC, looking at the water issue. Groundwater modeling can defer from reality after five to 10 years. "My role is to give a technical review. I reviewed the Daniel B. Stephens report, and I'm in support of it. The Shoemaker Firm in 2022 is in support of the Office of the State Engineer application. But they come up with different results. What I have found is they make different assumptions, which causes a large difference between the reports. DBS modeled a two-foot drawdown at 40 years. Shoemaker said a 10-foot drawdown at 10 years, with a 7-foot decline due to drawdown by Tyrone Mine and another 2-feet by pumping to keep the pit 'dry.' This is simply to point out the methods and assumptions. It doesn't put confidence in the model. In both reports, there is a lack of baseline data. I want data from concerned residents. The model doesn't address usage by the residents, which is about 3-acre-feet per year. The reports don't address or acknowledge uncertainty. The margins of error are humongous.

"It is a complex and intrusive igneous aquifer. Freeport presented the hydrogeology at the 30,000-foot level," he continued. "But you can drill a well and get water, but across the street, you can drill and get nothing. The aquifer has fractures. It's a complex geology with intersecting fractures. The main geology component is painted with a broad brush. There are two springs mapped by the USGS (United States Geologic Survey) that are perennially recharging. It is mapped south of an unnamed fault, which we know very little about and whether it impedes or encourages water flow. The Sprouse Fault is probably an impediment. The complete hydrogeologic conceptual model is adequate, but it is based on wells that have been drilled recently. There is groundwater data gathered in the past two years, but groundwater contours change. We don't know if there is a better picture of the water level. The cross-section of the mine is a southwest to northeast cross-section, which is perpendicular to the SE to NW cross-section. The left half shows the pit intersecting the water table level by 200 feet. The date ranges for wells are 1995-2012. Groundwater levels can change in 20 years. It's a dynamic system that changes and follows the fractures. You have to compare the company's wells with actual water wells. I have directed the need for groundwater mitigation plans. There is a large amount of uncertainty. You have to measure what happens in a domestic well. We need a legal agreement. A sentinel well may not be adequate for the fractured geology. We will inventory and survey to determine the current wells. There should be a model of what is happening prior to mining. Maybe the company can deepen the water wells in existence to ensure the residents have water."

Siwik said: "The bottom line from GRIP is that we need written plans for monitoring and mitigation that the residents' wells will not be impaired, as well as mitigation plans for dust, noise and light. We need a grievance plan, with the nature of the grievance and how it will be taken care of. It's a measurement of the mine's accountability. I hope Freeport will take responsibility to their neighbors."

MMD representative David Ohori said he had no questions. Tom Shelley, representing Freeport had no questions.

Randy Chulick on the platform asked if the comments could be extended for two weeks past the Aug. 31, 2022 deadline.

Felicia Orth, hearing officer, said it was not a decision that could be made that night. "We will have to ask the MMD."

Ohori said he would post on the website. "We will make a decision quickly."

