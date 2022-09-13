By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:56 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to Gila Regional Medical Center for a reported stabbing that had happened earlier that night in Santa Clara. When the deputy arrived at GRMC, he saw the 60-year-old male victim with three cuts to the inside of his left elbow and a bleeding laceration on his back.

According to a GCSO offense report, the victim told the deputy he was at the James Street residence of Amanda Madrid in Santa Clara hanging out with Madrid and others. The victim said at one point he wanted to leave but Madrid kept asking him "for something" so he wouldn't leave, then Madrid (later determined to be 39 years-old) grabbed a Daisy BB gun and pointed it at him. After telling her not to point the gun at him, the victim told the deputy, the report said, she fired the BB gun but did not hit him. As they struggled for possession of the gun the report stated the victim was able to wrest the gun from Madrid.

The victim told the deputy, Madrid then hit him in the face with her fist. After pushing Madrid away "a couple" of times, according to the report, Madrid came at him "one last time" and reached behind the victim and stabbed him in the back with a 12-inch black-handled knife she carried "on her lower back in a sheath," the victim said. The cuts on the victim's arm were not definitely explained. Madrid then left the residence and witnesses attended to the victim's wounds. A neighbor friend gave the victim a ride to the hospital, where he was treated.

According to the report, about 12:59 p.m. as deputies were providing scene security, Madrid returned to the scene and was taken to GCSO to be interviewed. The interviewing deputy stated Madrid admitted to stabbing the victim. She was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and transported to Grant County Detention Center without incident.

According to GCDC staff. Madrid was released on bond Monday, Sept. 12, by Judge Grijalva.