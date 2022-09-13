[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of the Grant County Special Meeting. This article starts with the continuing of the special meeting on Aug. 23, 2022. Links to the previous articles are at the bottom of this article.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County commissioners heard no public input at the special meeting.

After a hearing on the potential abandonment of Bald Knoll Road covered in a previous article, County Bond Counsel Mark Valenzuela of Bosque Advisors LLC led a discussion on whether to place a bond issue on the 2022 General Election ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

"If passed, the bond would pay one of the last payments of the 2014 bonds on Sept. 1, 2022, and the final payment on Sept. 1, 2023," Valenzuela said. "If you don't go out to the voters for the bond, the property tax mil levy will begin to reduce or you can ask for $8 million in bonds. It will involve two questions, just like the bond in 2018. If the voters give approval to the bond, the mil levy will remain at the current level."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said the second purpose of the bond is for road repair and construction. "But we can't use the bonds for maintenance, right?"

Valenzuela said: "If depends on the life of the roads. I think grading is appropriate."

County-contracted Attorney Ben Young of Mynatt, Martinez and Springer PC said the county's legal counsel, Luis Carrasco of the Rodey Law Firm could answer that question.

Browne said the answer was not urgent, as he knows the bond cannot pay salaries.

Valenzuela said the end of August was the deadline to get the final ballot items to the state.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked if the resolution during the action part of the meeting would put the item on the ballot.

Valenzuela confirmed that if the commissioners passed the resolution, it would go on the ballot.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said it was her recollection that the commissioners had already talked about this issue, and that if passed, the mil levy doesn't change, but simply extends the current rate.

Valenzuela confirmed that if voters approve the bond, the property tax levy will not decrease, but it will stay the same. "I am in favor for taking the issue to the public."

Young said the resolution before the commissioners tracks the same language from the previous bond issue.

Browne said on the second issue he has been looking at the county's approved ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) and "I think we have a large portion for the Little Walnut Project for later years. Can we use this bond for the match? It is covered in either provision? Maybe add a third item to the issue for expansion of trails and outdoor recreation?"

Interim County Manager Randy Villa said the county-owned Conference Center, which includes Ace Hardware, which is leased from the county, needs a new roof, which will cost about $1 million. "The capacity of this bond, if it goes away, will be hard to get back. As a voter I would want the bond issue to be broad enough for the county to use it for what is necessary."

Ponce said he understood why Browne wants to add trails, but "some of our infrastructure needs updating. I think an addition would be good for us, but not limiting us."

Edwards proposed putting in $1 million as a match for projects deemed necessary.

Carrasco came on the telephone and said he believes the county has a broad authority for matches and the bond funds could be used for that purpose.

Villa said the expenditures will only be allowed on county-owned property.

Browne asked Carrasco: "Can we acquire road equipment with this bond? And can we purchase a grader for maintenance?"

"This tracks the former resolution," Carrasco said. "With state general obligation bonds like this one, it has allowed such purchases."

Browne suggested adding capital equipment purchase to the bond issue.

Edwards said to Carrasco that the commissioners had briefly talked about $2 million for road construction and $2 million for trails for match funding. "Could we use the funding for matches?"

Carrasco replied: "Yes, but one thing I encourage the board to do is have engagement with the public on the purpose of the bond."

Edwards said: "We are perfectly interested in letting people know what about the bond and what will go for a match."

Ponce asked how much it would cost to maintain a road, for instance for the Bald Knoll Road, if a land exchange goes through.

Edwards said her opinion is that the more opportunities "we take to increase the base revenues, the more we have funds for matching on road projects."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said: "We're talking about trails. Do they have to be on county property?"

Edwards said the trails would be extensions of county roads. "The question still is, if we pass this resolution right now, could we use a portion for matches of any other road or trail project."

"It depends," Carrasco said, "but for the purposes of today, it encompasses what the county can do with its authority for a general obligation bond. The language encompasses everything you could possibly do. It has a full complement of options."

Under new business was consideration of an automatic renewal on Sept. 1, 2022 of agreement No. A-19-36 legal services contract with Mynatt, Martinez Springer P.C., formerly known as Holt Mynatt Martinez P.C.

Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubbs said it is an automatic renewal.

Young said: "We always like to inform the client of an upcoming renewal. We have enjoyed working with Grant County and hope to continue."

Ponce said: "We're happy. You changed my mind on wanting an in-house attorney. I thank you for your availability."

Commissioners approved the automatic renewal.

Four agreements were up for consideration.

The first three addressed sub-grant agreements, as authorized under the NM Children, Youth and Families agreement. The first was with Shannon Muehlhausen in the amount of $27,000. The second was a sub-grant agreement with Daniel Stailey for $40,000, and the third was with Gloria Ruth Dirmeyer in the amount of $43,120.

Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez said they had all been doing good jobs.

Commissioners approved the three sub-agreements.

The last agreement addressed the county manager contract.

Young said: "Ms. (Charlene) Webb responded and said it met with her approval. We will figure out the commencement date."

Browne asked if she would have a vehicle. Villa said there is a vehicle in the county manager's officer and was there before as well.

Commissioners approved the contract.

The one resolution addressed the bond issue being put on the ballot. Commissioners approved it.

Under county reports, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he had none.

Salas commended Interim County Manager Randy Villa for his quick response to the flooding emergency.

Browne seconded that comment and said he appreciated the communication about the issue.

Edwards said she appreciated Villa stepping up to the plate.

Villa said he took responsibility of dropping the ball on getting the discussion on the bond being on the ballot at the previous meeting. "It's important for us to keep our properties up to date."

Ponce said Villa has done a good job. "The last month or so with the fire and the flooding, you've kept us informed. I thank Ben for coming down for the meeting. I want to thank the commissioners, too. I know we have different opinions on the Bald Knoll Road issue, but we continue to learn from one another."

The meeting adjourned.

