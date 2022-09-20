By Roger Lanse
A 22-year-old man, whose address was listed as Sanctuary Road near Pinos Altos, was injured while driving a 2004 Kawasaki ATV on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. A Grant County Sheriff’s Office crash report stated the accident occurred at Fort Bayard at about 6:30 p.m. as the driver, Jad Carver, was going too fast for conditions.
The report said the ATV was traveling north on a dirt road just east of Fort Bayard at a high rate of speed when it drove over an embankment and failed to make a right turn continuing on straight ahead. The driver jumped off the vehicle while the ATV landed in the creek.
According to the report, the ATV sustained minor damage, but Carver suffered a hip injury, was assessed by EMS, and airlifted to El Paso via helicopter.