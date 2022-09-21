A good time was had by all at the 67th annual Catron County Fair held August 25-27, 2022. Events ranged from Junior Livestock shows, PeeWee shows, to indoor exhibits, to Rodeos and a Horse Show. There was a goat roping held on Saturday after a very well attended Junior Livestock Auction. The BBQ this year was donated by Williams Ranch Supply. The fairboard would like to thank all the numerous donors, buyers, volunteers, and exhibitors that showed up to make this a huge success. Here are the 2022 Champions:
Champion Livestock:
Steers: Grand Champion: Shaylee Padilla
Reserve Champion: Taylor McQueen
Senior Showman: Shaylee Padilla
Junior Showman: Taylor McQueen
Senior Herdsman: Shaylee Padilla
Junior Herdsman: Taylor McQueen
Heifers: Grand Champion: Taylor McQueen
Reserve Champion: Adriana Hood
County Bred Beef: Grand Champion: Shaylee Padilla- Breeder: Tommy Padilla/911 Land & Cattle Co
Market Goats: Grand Champion: Levi Becker
Reserve Champion: Zaine Finch
Senior Showman: Zaine Finch
Junior Showman: Caleb Becker
Senior Herdsman: Berta Alguire
Junior Herdsman: Caleb Becker
County Bred Goats: Grand Champion: Berta Alguire – Breeder: Steve and Holly Jensen
Dairy Goats: Grand Champion: Jason Clark
Senior Showman: Berta Alguire
Junior Showman: Nickson Deratany
Market Swine: Grand Champion: Weston Carver
Reserve Champion: Aiden Stauffer
Senior Showman: Blaze Barnett
Junior Showman: Weston Carver
Cross Breed Champion: Easton Merrill
Cross Breed Reserve: Hunter McQueen
Hampshire Breed Champion: Weston Carver
Hampshire Breed Reserve: Blaze Barnett
Other Pure Breed Champion: Aiden Stauffer
Other Pure Breed Reserve: Blaze Barnett
Senior Herdsman: Samuel Finch
Junior Herdsman: Weston Carver
Market Lamb: Grand Champion: Audie Finch
Reserve Champion: Zaine Finch
Senior Showman: Zaine Finch
Junior Showman: Audie Finch
Senior Herdsman: Nathan Jensen
Junior Herdsman: Owen Finch
County Bred Lamb: Grand Champion: Juliette Baldridge- Breeder: Shilow and Sarah Norton
Market Trio Poultry: Grand Champion: Berta Alguire
Reserve Champion: Berta Alguire
Breeding Chicken: Grand Champion: Kaiser McCoy
Reserve Champion: Janie Donaldson
Rabbit: Grand Champion: Benjamin Stieg
Reserve Champion: Samuel Donaldson
Exhibit Hall Champions:
Quilts: Grand Champion: Jeanette Jackson
Reserve Champion: Shirley Swapp
Fiber Arts: Grand Champion: Sarah Rodger
Reserve Champion: Erin Witham
Crafts: Grand Champion: Michael Alguire
Reserve Champion: Wayne Applegate
Baked Goods: Grand Champion: Hope Bennett
Reserve Champion: Cindy Howell
Food Preparation: Grand Champion: Cindy Howell
Reserve Champion: Sue Pennington
Art: Grand Champion: Sarah Nicholds
Reserve Champion: Alex Smith
People's Choice Photography: Cathy Sohrenssen
People's Choice Art: Sarah Nicholds
Best of Show: Kian McKeen
Sale Ring Cake: Grand Champion: Kreeden Norton
Horse Show
High Point
8 and under - Bo McQueen
9-11 - Wyatt Schmid
12-13 - Taylor McQueen
14-19 - Abby Dirmeyer
Adult (20 and over) - Jesse Dirmeyer
4-H Novice - Ben Stieg
Junior Rodeo
All Around Cowgirl 6 and Under - Kaydyn Topmiller
All Around Cowboy 6 and Under - Bo McQueen
All Around Cowgirl 7-10 - Breely Green
All Around Cowboy 7-10 - Quade Topmiller
All Around Cowgirl 11-14 - Ruby Jacobs
All Around Cowboy 11-14 - Cade Lee
All Around Cowgirl 15-18 - Joely Westbrook
No All Around for Cowboy 15-18.
Ranch Rodeo Winners: 1st Place- Bunny Ranch
2nd Place- Hat Creek Cattle Co
3rd Place- The Goods