Regional water plan in the works, Santa Clara mayor says

Published: 22 September 2022 22 September 2022

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting September 8, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez and Peter Erickson also attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the regular meeting minutes from August 25, 2022.

The council approved the August 2022 department reports. Bauch commented that all the departments had been busy, and the animal shelter had reached capacity.

Mayor's report

Bauch talked about the regional water plan that had been attempted 8-10 years previously. The mining district had tried to link all the systems together, so everyone had backup. The plan had been put on hold due to Hurley's problems obtaining water. Freeport McMoRan recently gifted Hurley and Santa Clara with water rights and easements. The gift they gave of water rights will be quite substantial. Just one acre foot cost is high, but they have given 450. This will interconnect the lines not only between Santa Clara, Bayard, Hurley but will include Hanover and Fierro. He explained that now they had started the process to bring it all together. Bauch thanked Freeport for helping make the project go forward.

New business none currently.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

A resident wanted to personally thank Pete Sandoval and Officer Montoya for their help resolving his problem.

The Tamale Festival will have a toy run sponsored by the Show and Shine Car Club. The toys will be donated to CYFD (Children Youth and Families Department). Pinatas full of candy and prizes will be donated for the kids. Bauch thanked them for the time and work that goes into these events. The festival will take place November 19, 2022

The council went into closed session.

Open session started and Bauch said no decisions had been made in the closed session.

Hiring, raises, terminations

The council approved the hiring of Reynaldo Lopez for maintenance at $14 and hour full time. He will have a twelve-month probation but a six-month step raise.

Next regular meeting will be September 22, 2022

Next regular meeting will be October 13, 2022

Meeting Adjourned

 

