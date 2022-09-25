Courtesy Photos from David Gurule
La Esperanza Winery 13th Anniversary 091722
Winery and flowers underneath a blue, blue New Mexico sky
The stomping of grapes
Measuring the amount of juice from the stomping to determine prize winners
Three participants doing a little wine tasting
Owner Esperanza Gurule talking about the wine. Unnamed man in the back.
Winery Owner David Gurule presents a prize to an award-winning grape stomper.
La Esperanza Vineyard and Winery celebrated its 13th Anniversary September 17, 2022. Those who attended heard music from Brandon Perrault and Friends, were treated to food by Doc's Mesquite Pit Barbecue. Grape stomping took place, with prizes of 1st Place 12 Bottles of wine 2nd Place 6 Bottles of wine 3rd Place 3 Bottles of wine 4th Place 1 Bottle of wine Wine. Attendees could also take advance of win discounts that day.