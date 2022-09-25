Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Julia Tavizon with reserve grand champion Tango
Sadie Ortega and Pickles
Devin Harsh and Pancake
Aubrey Harsh and Ruby, grand champion
Ketch Bays with his grand champion steer Roger
Kaleb Newman with his steer Steve.
Kaleb Newman with his street Brian
Amanda Owen, ICANN representative in the Extension Office, in from of the Grant County 4-H booth
A school art project with the same theme throughout
A school art project
High School art
School art
Another school art entry
A school art project
School art winners
Lorraine Anglin, Pat Ross and Tina Miller at the Woman's Club booth, selling apple treats.
A small exhibit in the Exhibit Hall
Leslie Crumley and Pat Hunt at the Copper Cowbelles booth
Cyndi Donovan and J.D. Donovan at the Republican Party of Grant County booth.
Copper Cowbelles Leslie Crumley and Miss Agriculture USA Erica Yvette Garcia from Belen, NM
Blue ribbon photo
Best of Show painting
Representing the Quilts of Valor are Jude Casco and Paco Rich
A classic pickup truck
1952 Chevy
The car hop has been here
A classic old car in the show
The back of a WWII US Army Jeep
A classic car in the car show
Jam and Jelly exhibit in the Exhibit Hall
During the awards ceremony, these tykes entertained themselves digging in the sand.
Owners of award-winning steers, Ketch Bays, grand champion steer, and Nolan Vermillion reserve champion steer.
Three lambs
Curious
Getting prettied up for the sale
Aidan Frost and Freckles
The Grant County Fair ended its five-day run Sunday, but activities on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, kept people entertained. The Exhibit Hall featured school art, various booths handing out information, vendors, and lots of exhibits, from quilts to photography and jams and jellies.
The animal exhibits featured rabbits, domestic birds of various types, lots of swine, along with steers, and lambs and goats. A car show was a new addition this year, Vendors sold various types of foods and goods. The awards ceremony filled the bleachers, and after the awards came the sales that students who had high-ranking animals could sell their hard-earned work raising the animals to garner money for next year's animal or to put toward college funds.