Silver City -- The staff of the Town of Silver City mourn the death of Priscilla Shoup, community development director, who passed away over the weekend.
"We are shocked and saddened by her death, and we grieve with her loved ones," said Town Manager Alex Brown. "Priscilla was a hardworking, conscientious employee, and we are grateful for her excellent service to the community and her commitment to caring for her co-workers and to all of those she served through her work with the town. We offer support to each of our staff members through this very difficult period and offer deepest condolences to her family and all those who loved her."
Priscilla is a long-time resident of Silver City and worked for the Town of Silver City in many capacities for nearly a decade, most recently employed as a planner in the community development department before being named director earlier this year.